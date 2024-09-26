Congress Votes to Extend Government Funding

Happy Thursday! Famed director Francis Ford Coppola boldly gave his own film, Megalopolis—which comes out tomorrow—five stars on the social movie-ranking app Letterboxd. But that’s the kind of confidence you need when you’ve sunk $120 million of your own money into a behemoth that reviewers are now calling, “​​a wild fever dream of excess and idealism,” “both overcooked and half-baked,” and a “a zero-star, wacko disaster.”

‘A Free, Fair, and Safe Election’

On Monday, the House Rules Committee met to consider how Congress would avert a government shutdown. The vibes were much like those of an intro philosophy seminar, as the committee members wondered aloud whether the ultimate result of their efforts—a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government at roughly current levels until just before Christmas—was inevitable.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky argued the “clean” CR—a stop-gap funding measure without controversial conservative policy riders—was the endgame all along.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas—who helped draft one such policy rider—pushed back. “The inevitability of ending up where we are was a self-fulfilling prophecy of killing a different approach a week ago,” he said.

Some of the more practical voices offered a standard objection to the philosophical musings: Why are we even talking about this? “I’m not quite sure what this exercise is all about,” concluded Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the leading Democrat on the committee, after pointing out that the latest CR proposal had bipartisan support and, therefore, could be passed under a suspension of the rules without the approval of the Rules Committee. “This should be a quick meeting, I hope,” he added.

The hearing concluded an hour and a half later, by which point House Speaker Mike Johnson had decided to pull the CR from the rule vote anyway. “I assume we’ll bring it up under suspension, which is the way I thought we would to begin with,” McGovern noted as the hearing ended.

The Rules Committee tedium represented a microcosm of the government funding fights over the last 20 months that have plagued the narrow Republican majority. The GOP infighting over spending cost former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his gavel and could ultimately …

Former National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins joined Christianity Today’s podcast, The Bulletin, to discuss his new book, The Road to Wisdom: On Truth, Science, Faith, and Trust. “Even though I think people sitting in the pews on Sunday are people of love, what’s coming across so much is controversy, anger, recriminations, even hypocrisy,” he told Mike Cosper. “And that is just so hurtful to see. For me as a Christian who’s also a scientist, it’s been really troubling to see that one of the consequences of all of this disillusionment and distrust about everything has included science. That I’m a scientist who sees science as God’s gift, giving us a chance to learn about God’s creation. That’s what you’re doing with science, is you’re exploring what God has given us. And for that to be a source of controversy or a disagreement in terms of whether science is actually a good thing, seems troubling, to put it mildly.”

In the New Yorker, Kyle Chayka reflected on getting a new iPhone 16 and whether we’ve reached peak iPhone. Is the never-ending upgrade process finally reaching diminishing returns? “Ultimately, the iPhone 16 does little to meaningfully improve on the experience I had with the 12,” he wrote. “Instead, the greatest leaps in Apple’s hardware are largely directed at those niche users who are already invested in using tools such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. … The fact that I do not need an iPhone 16 is a testament not so much to the iPhone’s failure as to its resounding success. A lot of the digital software we rely on has grown worse for users in recent years; the iPhone, by contrast, has become so good that it’s hard to imagine anything but incremental improvements. Apple’s teleological phone-design strategy may have simply reached its end point, the same way evolution in nature has repeatedly resulted in an optimized species of crab.”

The Hill: Michael Cohen Says He’ll Leave Country, Change Name if Trump Wins

President Joe Biden speaking on The View on Wednesday:

I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that. … The fact of the matter is my polling was about—you know, we were always within range of beating this guy.

There’s nothing like the Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper, stiff-arming a 10-year-old during the Indianapolis Colts’ halftime “Mascots v. PeeWees” football game to make you proud to be an American.

