Iran Launches Ballistic Missile Attack at Israel

Happy Wednesday. On the debate stage on Tuesday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz name-checked Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, and Taylor Swift in the same sentence—and it wasn’t the set-up to a joke about the three of them walking into a bar.

Though if you know the punchline to that joke, we’d like to hear it.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Whoever Attacks Us, We Will Attack Him’

Just before 8 p.m. local time in Israel Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that an Iranian attack was underway.

Shocking footage—some of which was broadcast live on U.S. cable television—showed a stream of what the IDF has since said were 180 ballistic missiles raining down across Israel as the country’s Arrow 2 and 3 defense systems attempted to engage to intercept them.

Exactly what comes next is an open question. Israeli officials have said a forceful response is imminent and the United States has signaled its support for a strong Israeli counterattack, in contrast to its push for Israel to “take the win” after Iran’s largely thwarted aerial attack in April. But what form that response might take and whether the U.S. will intervene directly on its ally’s behalf remain unclear.

As millions of Israelis took cover in bomb shelters on Tuesday evening, the U.S. and Israel were working together to shoot down the multiple waves of incoming missiles. Defense Department spokesman Lt. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday that two U.S. Navy destroyers—the USS Cole and the USS Bulkeley, positioned in the eastern Mediterranean—fired a dozen interceptors at Iranian missiles. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the IDF “made quite a few interceptions,” but that there were a “small number of hits” concentrated in the central and southern areas of the country—including severe damage at an elementary school. U.S National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the Iranian attack “appears to have been defeated and ineffective.”

At least one Palestinian in the West Bank was killed and two Israelis, including a soldier, were injured in the attack.

The Iranian attack followed Israel’s successful campaign in Lebanon to degrade Tehran’s most important proxy, Hezbollah, in recent weeks. Beginning with an alleged Israeli operation that detonated thousands of Hezbollah pagers on September 17, Israel has systematically dismantled the terrorist group’s leadership and offensive capabilities in a series of military and covert actions, including an airstrike on Friday in Beirut that killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. On Monday, Israel formally announced it had conducted limited incursions into southern Lebanon, just weeks after it added securing northern Israel—from which tens of thousands of Israelis have fled in the last year amid fears of an October 7-style attack by Hezbollah—to its explicit war aims.

Iranian officials claimed Tuesday’s strike was in retaliation for Nasrallah’s killing, as well as the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August—though Israel has never claimed responsibility for the latter attack.

In April, when Iran last fired directly on Israel, it launched more than 300 missiles and drones in a dramatic if ultimately toothless attack as a response to the killing of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander in Syria. Tuesday’s volley used exclusively ballistic missiles—which are faster and much harder to shoot down than drones—and included more of them than the April attack, seemingly in an effort to overwhelm Israeli air defenses.

Several days after the April attack, Israel retaliated with a pinpoint strike inside Iran that seemed carefully calibrated to showcase its abilities while shutting down an escalatory spiral. The U.S. had urged against responding forcefully to the Iranian attack, with President Joe Biden telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time that he should “take the win.”

The tenor of the public U.S. response on Tuesday has been different. Sullivan called the Iranian attack “a significant escalation” and said the U.S. will work with Israel to make sure Iran suffers “severe consequences.” And Biden didn’t qualify his support for some kind of Israeli response. “Make no mistake,” he told reporters Tuesday, “the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.”

Now, the question becomes what that Israeli response will be—and what role the U.S. will play in it. Netanyahu said in a Hebrew address on Tuesday evening that Israel will launch a counterattack. “Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it,” he said.

“We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us, we will attack him.”

The sort of minimalist counterstrike of April seems unlikely at this point. “I think [Israel] will hit Iran hard,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton told TMD, “from their oil infrastructure to IRGC bases and assets, possibly up to the nuclear program.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this summer that Iran’s breakout time—the time needed to produce a sufficient volume of weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear bomb—is somewhere between one and two weeks.

“Israel is on the move, and the axis of evil is retreating,” Netanyahu said Tuesday. “We will do everything necessary to continue this trend, to achieve all the goals of the war, primarily the return of all our hostages, and to ensure our existence and our future.”

Civil Discourse?

If you had told us at 8:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday that the vice presidential debate between Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio would be remarkably cordial, full of fairly detailed policy discussions, and would begin and end with hearty handshakes, we would have laughed at you.

But that’s exactly what we got, with the two candidates—including one who arguably got the veep nod by going viral calling the other one “weird”—falling over themselves to agree with each other. “I think that Gov. Walz and I actually probably agree that we need to do better on this,” Vance said of the problem of gun violence.

“Well I’ve enjoyed tonight’s debate and I think there was a lot of commonality here,” Walz said toward the end of the debate before launching into a response to Vance on, of all things, the January 6 Capitol riots. He added that he’s sensitive to inadvertent misspeaking, to which Vance interjected, “Me too, man.” Indeed, some of the pair’s exchanges were almost complimentary.

The night revealed a different side of the two candidates hoping to be just a heartbeat away …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,390-word item on the vice presidential debate is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Writing for The Atlantic, Rose Horowitch explored a peculiar problem now facing some humanities professors at elite universities: students unprepared to read books. “Nicholas Dames has taught Literature Humanities, Columbia University’s required great-books course, since 1998,” Horowitch wrote. “Over the past decade, students have become overwhelmed by the reading. College kids have never read everything they’re assigned, of course, but this feels different. Dames’s students now seem bewildered by the thought of finishing multiple books a semester. … This development puzzled Dames until one day during the fall 2022 semester, when a first-year student came to his office hours to share how challenging she had found the early assignments. Lit Hum often requires students to read a book, sometimes a very long and dense one, in just a week or two. But the student told Dames that, at her public high school, she had never been required to read an entire book. She had been assigned excerpts, poetry, and news articles, but not a single book cover to cover. ‘My jaw dropped,’ Dames told me. The anecdote helped explain the change he was seeing in his students: It’s not that they don’t want to do the reading. It’s that they don’t know how. Middle and high schools have stopped asking them to.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams: “I’m not going to resign. I’m going to reign.”

In the Zeitgeist

Last month, James Earl Jones passed away. Yesterday we learned John Amos, his scene partner in Coming to America, also died in August at the age of 84.

Toeing the Company Line