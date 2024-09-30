Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader

Happy Monday! And welcome to the most wonderful time of the year: Fat Bear Week. (Editor’s Note: I nominate Andrew Billings.)

The annual contest congratulates the brown bears of Katmai National Park in Alaska on a summer of bulking up before they go into hibernation for the winter—and pits them against each other in a battle to crown the chonkiest bear. (Editor’s Note: … Oh. Whoops.)

‘We Are Winning’

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared during his fiery address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that the U.N. was a “swamp of antisemitic bile,” dozens of diplomats in attendance had already walked out in protest.

But the rhetorical explosions in New York City were merely a distraction—perhaps, it appears, by design—from a massive strike that rocked Beirut on Friday.

After more than a week of Israeli attacks on the senior leadership of Hezbollah …

There’s a battle brewing inside BRICS—a group of rising, non-Western countries. “Some of its members, chief among them China and Russia, want to position the grouping against the West and the global order crafted by the United States,” Alexander Gabuev and Oliver Stuenkel explain for Foreign Affairs. “The addition of Iran, an inveterate adversary of the United States, only deepens the sense that the group is now lining up on one side of a larger geopolitical battle. Other members, notably Brazil and India, do not share this ambition. Instead, they want to use BRICS to democratize and encourage the reform of the existing order, helping guide the world from the fading unipolarity of the post–Cold War era to a more genuine multipolarity in which countries can steer between U.S.-led and Chinese-led blocs. This battle between anti-Western states and nonaligned ones will shape the future of BRICS—with important consequences for the global order itself.”

DNA testing company 23andMe may not be long for this world, with uncertain results for all the genetic data it now owns, Kristen V. Brown reported for The Atlantic. “Its stock is on the verge of being delisted,” she wrote. “It shut down its in-house drug-development unit last month, only the latest in several rounds of layoffs. Last week, the entire board of directors quit, save for Anne Wojcicki, a co-founder and the company’s CEO. Amid this downward spiral, Wojcicki has said she’ll consider selling 23andMe—which means the DNA of 23andMe’s 15 million customers would be up for sale, too. … DNA might contain health information, but unlike a doctor’s office, 23andMe is not bound by the health-privacy law HIPAA. And the company’s privacy policies make clear that in the event of a merger or an acquisition, customer information is a salable asset. … For nearly two decades, the company had an incentive to keep its customers’ data private: 23andMe is a consumer-facing business, and to sell kits, it also needed to win trust. Whoever buys the company’s data may not operate under the same constraints.”

Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:

It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris. This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!

The late Dame Maggie Smith seemed to resent the fame she garnered from her portrayal of the Dowager Countess of Grantham on the hit TV show Downton Abbey. “It’s freedom,” she said when the show ended. But even she had to admit that her own barbed wit made her a good fit to play “spiky elderly ladies.” And Violet Crawley was the spikiest of them all:

