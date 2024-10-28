Israeli Strike on Iran Provides Potential Off-Ramp to Hostilities

Happy Monday! We have to hand it to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for keeping his composure when the Heat unveiled a new statue of him that looks … literally nothing like him.

But even if he kept a straight face, we all knew what he meant when he stood behind the podium and self-deprecatingly said, “This is crazy—who is that guy?”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A message from Tortoise Daily Sensemaker Every day, Tortoise cuts through the noise and makes sense of the world around us. The Daily Sensemaker uses data to visualise the key trends shaping the 2024 US election. To make sense of the numbers behind the election, subscribe to the Daily Sensemaker. Subscribe to the Daily Sensemaker.

Up or Down the Escalation Ladder?

On October 1, Iran fired some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in only its second-ever direct attack on the Jewish state—at least notionally as retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah—killing one Palestinian in the West Bank and injuring two Israelis.

For 25 days, Israel promised a harsh response, and early on Saturday local time, it finally came, in the form of the largest Israeli attack on Iran in history—and one of the few for which it openly and immediately claimed responsibility.

It’s not clear whether or how Iran will respond to what Israel called “targeted and precise” attacks on Iranian military targets, though the strikes certainly make Iran more vulnerable to future waves of Israeli attacks if it responds by escalating the conflict between the two foes.

In the aftermath of the October 1 attack, the United States—which had helped fend off ballistic missiles with U.S. naval assets stationed in the region—at first appeared supportive of …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,060-word item on Israel’s strikes in Iran—and what comes next—is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

America’s 250th anniversary is coming up in 2026, and the American Enterprise Institute is commissioning essays on its main themes by dozens of major thinkers. “That we can mark the anniversary of such a moment offers us an opportunity for gratitude and celebration,” Yuval Levin wrote in the introductory essay. “The authors of the Declaration of Independence, and the people whom they led and represented, would surely have been surprised that their achievement has lasted for two and a half centuries—and that the nation they launched has become the most prosperous and dynamic society in history. We should be thankful to be the beneficiaries of their sacrifices and to have the chance to build on what they left us.”

Is the NFL recovering from the “concussion crisis” of the 2010s? Yes, argued Reeves Wiedeman at New York Magazine—but that doesn’t mean the sport has become much safer. “Even the people most affected by those hits—the ones reporting their concussions—don’t seem to want to take the violence completely out of football. On Wednesday, the same day Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Dolphins practice field, Grayson McCall, the 23-year-old starting quarterback for North Carolina State University’s football team, announced that he was retiring from football in the middle of the season. McCall has a history of concussions and suffered another brutal hit earlier this month when three defensive players crashed into him at once and sent his helmet flying through the air. ‘I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from,’ McCall wrote in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. But he wasn’t turning his back on football. McCall said he wanted to get into coaching, to ‘serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream.’”

The Guardian: [Washington Post Owner Jeff] Bezos Faces Criticism After Executives Met With Trump on Day of Post’s Non-Endorsement

The Post on Friday announced it would not endorse a candidate in the 5 November election after its editorial board had already drafted its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Friday’s announcement did not mention Amazon or Blue Origin. But within hours, high-ranking officials of the latter company briefly met with Trump after a campaign speech in Austin, Texas, as the Republican nominee seeks a second presidency.

Minnesota Star Tribune: [Gov. Tim] Walz Plays Madden NFL Video Game Live on Twitch With AOC

In the Zeitgeist

Our hearts go out to Declan after this crazy Hail Mary scoring pass from Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown as time expired secured an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears for the Commanders.

Toeing the Company Line