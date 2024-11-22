Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Nominee for Attorney General

Happy Friday! Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, this week presented Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a figurine of himself wielding a chainsaw.

If we were going to gift someone action figures of the TMD crew, the statuette versions of us would be holding em dashes aloft like a weapon.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Lots of Advice, No Consent

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida didn’t even last a full Scaramucci—that is, 11 days, or the length of time Anthony Scaramucci served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director during Trump’s first term.

Just eight days after Trump named the Florida congressman as his nominee for attorney general, Gaetz backed out. Trump later on Thursday said he intended to nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to the position instead.

Gaetz’s withdrawal sends an important signal: GOP senators do seem to have a breaking point when it comes to their loyalty to the president-elect, and Trump may not get everything he wants from Senate Republicans—even with a solid GOP majority in the chamber.

But first, his selection had rocked Washington—and apparently even Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who was out of earshot when another aide convinced Trump to name Gaetz. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she was “shocked” upon hearing about the pick last week. There was reportedly an audible gasp in a room where House Republicans were meeting when they read Trump had selected Gaetz.

Why? Trump had chosen Gaetz to lead an agency that had for two years investigated him for …

Worth Your Time

Regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already suffered a “strategic defeat,” Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Sweden, wrote for Project Syndicate. “For the past two decades, his own myopic, destructive policies have forced Ukraine to turn toward the West for support and solidarity,” Bildt argued. “Time after time, the Kremlin’s heavy-handed efforts have backfired, leaving Ukrainians even more determined to align themselves with the West. Contrary to what some Western commentators and Kremlin propagandists claim, this was never a case of the West expanding eastward as part of some malevolent plot. It was the Ukrainians who were making the strategic moves, which reflected Putin’s efforts to curtail their sovereignty. … The only certain outcome of his misadventure will be the hatred that Ukrainians now bear toward Russia. This will have long-lasting consequences, and it already represents a major strategic defeat for Russia. Responsibility for the situation starts and ends with Putin. The West could never have achieved what Putin has: Ukraine’s total alienation from Russia.”

What can a mother and daughter learn from taking violin lessons together? “Two years ago, my then-five-year-old daughter started taking violin lessons. This was entirely my idea,” Maria Baer wrote for Plough. “I spent my childhood desperately wishing to play the violin, only to be plopped in front of a piano instead (which I loved, nonetheless). So, renting that little one-eighth violin (it looked like a doll’s instrument) and placing it gently in my girl’s hands every Monday after school was absolutely an attempt to live vicariously through her.” Then she decided to join her. “Along with the notes and the posture, my girls and I are learning the intangibles—like feeling a little silly doing something but then doing it anyway. And what it feels like to fail at something, over and over, before we get it right even once. Mostly, we’re learning how to be frustrated, discouraged, bored, and just generally uncomfortable—and how to keep practicing anyway.”

The Hill: Trump Selling $11,000 Signed MAGA Guitars

NBC News: Man Who Spent $6.2 Million on Banana Duct-taped to Wall Says He’s Going to Eat It

In the Zeitgeist

“Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls recently was certified “Diamond” by the Recording Industry Association of America—meaning it was sold or downloaded more than 10 million times. In honor of that milestone, here’s a throwback to an iconic, rain-soaked performance of the hit 20 years ago:

Toeing the Company Line