Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Nominee for Attorney General

Happy Friday! Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, this week presented Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a figurine of himself wielding a chainsaw.
If we were going to gift someone action figures of the TMD crew, the statuette versions of us would be holding em dashes aloft like a weapon.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday withdrew his name from consideration to be attorney general in the incoming Trump administration. “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” he tweeted. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.” Gaetz has faced a House Ethics investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct—including sex with a minor—and drug use. President-elect Donald Trump later on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, as his new nominee.
- Russia fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Dnipro region of Ukraine on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed. Putin said Thursday that the missile, which he called “experimental,” can travel at 10 times the speed of sound. The strike comes after the United States and the United Kingdom allowed Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russian territory earlier this week. “We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities,” Putin said in a televised address. The missile, though conventionally armed, is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the missile’s usage “a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war.” Russia reportedly informed the U.S. of the incoming ballistic missile 30 minutes before the strike, and Ukrainian officials claimed six of the missiles in the barrage were shot down, with only the ballistic reaching the Ukrainian city.
- Two undersea internet cables were cut in the Baltic Sea this week: one connecting Sweden and Lithuania and another between Finland and Germany. Both Swedish and Finnish authorities have opened investigations into the incidents, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday he suspects the cables were cut as an act of sabotage. U.S. officials suggested the cables were accidentally cut by a ship dragging its anchor along the sea floor while Swedish officials identified a Chinese vessel as “of interest” in its sabotage investigation.
- Lawyers with the Department of Justice late on Wednesday formally asked the D.C. circuit court to force Google to sell off its Chrome web browser after a federal judge ruled earlier this year that Google was violating U.S. antitrust law. The sale would “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet,” the DOJ said. It’s unclear whether lawyers from the incoming Trump administration would push for such stringent penalties on Google.
- The International Criminal Court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, whom Israel has said was killed in an airstrike. ICC prosecutors claim Gallant and Netanyahu committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically using starvation as a weapon of war and intentionally targeting civilians. Netanyahu panned the warrants as based on “absurd and false accusations” and a White House spokesperson said the U.S. “fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants” against Netanyahu and Gallant.
- Sales of previously owned homes rose 3.4 percent in October from the previous month, according to a Thursday report from the National Association of Realtors. Home sales were also up 2.9 percent year-over-year in October, the first yearly increase in three years. The jump in home sales coincided with a dip in mortgage rates in September.
- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it had sanctioned Russia’s Gazprombank, the last of Russia’s financial institutions to avoid U.S. sanctions because of its involvement in energy markets. The Treasury Department said the bank “is a conduit for Russia to purchase military materiel for its war effort against Ukraine” and that the Russian government uses the bank to pay its soldiers fighting in Ukraine. The bank is now unable to handle any energy transactions that interact with U.S. financial institutions. The sanctions also freeze the bank’s U.S.-held assets.
- At least 38 people were killed Thursday in northwestern Pakistan when gunmen opened fire on two vehicle convoys. Most of the dead were Shiite Muslims, a minority in the primarily Sunni Muslim country who have frequently been the targets of attacks in recent months in that province of Pakistan, near Afghanistan. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in months.
- Brazilian authorities on Thursday said they were recommending charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for “violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état and criminal organization” related to his refusal to concede the 2022 presidential election and alleged participation in an effort to stay in power following his loss. The indictment will be referred to the prosecutor-general, who will decide whether to pursue the charges.
Live Healthier, Longer
Lots of Advice, No Consent
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida didn’t even last a full Scaramucci—that is, 11 days, or the length of time Anthony Scaramucci served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director during Trump’s first term.
Just eight days after Trump named the Florida congressman as his nominee for attorney general, Gaetz backed out. Trump later on Thursday said he intended to nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to the position instead.
Gaetz’s withdrawal sends an important signal: GOP senators do seem to have a breaking point when it comes to their loyalty to the president-elect, and Trump may not get everything he wants from Senate Republicans—even with a solid GOP majority in the chamber.
But first, his selection had rocked Washington—and apparently even Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who was out of earshot when another aide convinced Trump to name Gaetz. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she was “shocked” upon hearing about the pick last week. There was reportedly an audible gasp in a room where House Republicans were meeting when they read Trump had selected Gaetz.
Why? Trump had chosen Gaetz to lead an agency that had for two years investigated him for …
As a non-paying member, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,491-word item on Gaetz’s decision to withdraw as nominee for attorney general is available in the members-only version of TMD.
Worth Your Time
- Regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already suffered a “strategic defeat,” Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Sweden, wrote for Project Syndicate. “For the past two decades, his own myopic, destructive policies have forced Ukraine to turn toward the West for support and solidarity,” Bildt argued. “Time after time, the Kremlin’s heavy-handed efforts have backfired, leaving Ukrainians even more determined to align themselves with the West. Contrary to what some Western commentators and Kremlin propagandists claim, this was never a case of the West expanding eastward as part of some malevolent plot. It was the Ukrainians who were making the strategic moves, which reflected Putin’s efforts to curtail their sovereignty. … The only certain outcome of his misadventure will be the hatred that Ukrainians now bear toward Russia. This will have long-lasting consequences, and it already represents a major strategic defeat for Russia. Responsibility for the situation starts and ends with Putin. The West could never have achieved what Putin has: Ukraine’s total alienation from Russia.”
- What can a mother and daughter learn from taking violin lessons together? “Two years ago, my then-five-year-old daughter started taking violin lessons. This was entirely my idea,” Maria Baer wrote for Plough. “I spent my childhood desperately wishing to play the violin, only to be plopped in front of a piano instead (which I loved, nonetheless). So, renting that little one-eighth violin (it looked like a doll’s instrument) and placing it gently in my girl’s hands every Monday after school was absolutely an attempt to live vicariously through her.” Then she decided to join her. “Along with the notes and the posture, my girls and I are learning the intangibles—like feeling a little silly doing something but then doing it anyway. And what it feels like to fail at something, over and over, before we get it right even once. Mostly, we’re learning how to be frustrated, discouraged, bored, and just generally uncomfortable—and how to keep practicing anyway.”
Presented Without Comment
The Hill: Trump Selling $11,000 Signed MAGA Guitars
Also Presented Without Comment
NBC News: Man Who Spent $6.2 Million on Banana Duct-taped to Wall Says He’s Going to Eat It
In the Zeitgeist
“Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls recently was certified “Diamond” by the Recording Industry Association of America—meaning it was sold or downloaded more than 10 million times. In honor of that milestone, here’s a throwback to an iconic, rain-soaked performance of the hit 20 years ago:
Toeing the Company Line
- In the newsletters: Nick wondered whether authoritarianism with the “patina of legitimacy” was better for America than naked power grabs, and Will expressed some optimism for tech policy in the new administration.
- On the podcasts: Kevin filled in for Jonah on The Remnant joined by Frank Bruni of the New York Times.
- On the site: Mike reports on Florida as the epicenter of politics, Kevin wonders whether Trump will be able to hold his coalition together, and Andy Smarick explains the confirmation process.
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.
You are currently using a limited time guest pass and do not have access to commenting. Consider subscribing to join the conversation.
With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.