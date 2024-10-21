Secret Service Faces Pressure After Two Assassination Attempts on Trump

Happy Monday! Our social media feeds have recently been overwhelmed with bizarre, artificial intelligence-generated images of former President Donald Trump performing feats of strength or heroism.

‘Bureaucratic, Complacent, and Static’

As the bipartisan, four-person panel appointed in the aftermath of the July 13 attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life was in the process of investigating Secret Service failures that led to that near-miss at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there was another attempted assassination.

Just over two months after the first assassination attempt against the former president—when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots from a nearby roof at the rally in Pennsylvania—Ryan Wesley Routh spent hours lying in wait with a gun at the perimeter of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course one Sunday in mid-September before he was spotted by a Secret Service agent who fired at him from the course.

Did it matter to the panel? “The Independent Review Panel is of the view that the facts of the second attempt are such that they do not affect the findings and recommendations presented within this report,” the authors wrote in the report released late last week—“other than to the extent that they may reinforce them.”

The 51-page report released Thursday paints a damning picture of the failures before and during the Butler shooting: issues that “reveal deep flaws in the Secret Service, including some that appear to be systemic or cultural.” The panel recommended that the agency—which has a dual mandate to protect dignitaries and investigate currency and financial crime—clean house of senior leadership and refocus its priorities on the protection portion of the mandate.

As the report details, Crooks—who was 20 years old—was known to law enforcement as a suspicious person some 90 minutes before he began shooting from a nearby roof just after 6 p.m. ET on July 13. The Secret Service knew of his suspicious behavior some 25 minutes before he opened fire, wounding the former president and several members of the audience and killing one rallygoer. By 6:15 p.m., the shooter was dead, and Trump had been whisked away by his Secret Service detail.

The agency’s director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned ten days after the shooting following contentious testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Her obfuscations during the hourslong grilling led to bipartisan calls for her to step down. The shooting, she had said, was the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades—though it was by no means the first controversy for an agency awash in unforced errors in recent years.

On July 14, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to create a panel to investigate the Secret Service procedures and policies that might have contributed to the security failure; the House of Representatives and Senate are likewise investigating the failures of the day. A preliminary report from the Senate investigation concluded that the Butler attempt was both “foreseeable” and “preventable.”

The bipartisan executive panel was composed of four former law enforcement and homeland security officials: Mark Filip, former President George W. Bush’s deputy attorney general; David Mitchell, the chief of police and director of public safety at the University of Maryland with a background in Maryland law enforcement; former Secretary of Homeland Security and two-term Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano; and Frances Fragos Townsend, a deputy national security adviser to George W. Bush.

And the four didn’t mince words. “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved,” the panelists wrote in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, in whose department the Secret Service is housed. “The work of the Independent Review Panel uncovered not only numerous mistakes that led to the events of July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, but also deeper, systemic issues that must be addressed with urgency.”

The report details serious communications lapses—both between local law enforcement and the Secret Service and with the former president’s detail, which hadn’t been told about Crooks before Trump took the stage in Butler that evening. Even when details about Crooks were communicated between local law enforcement and the Secret Service, however, the communications never triggered any law enforcement to approach the gunman. The report points to a general lack of “cohesion” in the planning process across local and state law enforcement and the Secret Service.

That was also evidence of “a troubling lack of critical thinking” from members of the Secret Service before, during, and after the events of July 13. The fact that Secret Service agents never approached Crooks, despite what the panel describes as “escalatory” information about his behavior, was concerning—and perhaps also an indication, the panel wrote, of a cultural problem at the agency that prevented agents from speaking up.

“Particularly when you look at Butler, I scratch my head and say, ‘Okay, human error does occur,’ but there were just so many mistakes there,” said Anthony Cangelosi, a lecturer at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York and a former Secret Service agent based in the New York field office. “This wasn’t just one or two.”

“But I also don’t like to reach broad conclusions,” he added. “Could it have been just that particular field office, the assigned agents, and then the leadership in that field office? So that’s a question I have.”

The fundamental error that day seems to be that the warehouse from which Crooks fired hadn’t been secured. It’s particularly worrying given the fact that, while Crooks seems to have been acting alone, there was intelligence—of which the Secret Service was aware—“regarding a long range threat by a foreign state actor against former President Trump,” the report said. The failure to secure the warehouse was, therefore, “particularly glaring and demonstrates a disconnect between intelligence and planning: the rally site security plan orchestrated by the Secret Service was insufficiently responsive to a threat potential that had been briefed.”

The panel identified larger institutional challenges, too, including concern about an “informal mantra” at the agency encouraging agents to “do more with less”—a mindset that ultimately translated into efforts to “minimize” the resources expended in Butler and generally, even at the risk of the protective mission.

That “do more with less” attitude was on display even in the aftermath of the second attempt on Trump’s life in September. “The Secret Service operates under a paradox of zero fail mission but also that we have done more with less for decades,” Acting Director Ronald Rowe said during a press conference. “And this goes back many, many decades.”

The agency is indeed understaffed and suffers serious attrition that is only exacerbated by the strain on current agents working long hours under often punishing conditions. “It’s a huge burden to stand on one’s feet for 10 hours straight, sometimes with minimal breaks,” Cangelosi told TMD. “They really need to Congress up, so to speak, and realize that there’s an attrition problem for a reason. You’re not asking people to bite it for six months. You’re asking them to bite it for 10, 12, 15 years.”

And indeed, Congress provided the agency with additional funds to the tune of $231 million in its stop-gap funding bill that expires on December 20. “We are running our people at levels that we have not seen in our protective operations,” Rowe told the Washington Post last month. “We are burning everything hot right now.”

But the report pushes back on the idea that money alone would solve the problem. “The failure of July 13 likely would have occurred regardless of budget levels at the current Secret Service,” the investigators wrote. “Put otherwise, even an unlimited budget would not, by itself, remediate many of the causes of the failures on July 13.”

The panel recommended tactical changes on protective missions, including streamlining communications between all the law enforcement actors involved, mandating an in-person meeting between the dignitary’s detail and the agent in charge of the site when the protectee arrives at the site, and requiring overhead surveillance—drones—at all outdoor events with former presidents, candidates, and nominees. The investigators also recommended a more robust training program for agents.

But perhaps the foursome’s most scathing conclusions and radical solutions had to do with the institution’s leadership and, indeed, its basic raison d’etre. “The Panel expresses extreme skepticism that many of the Service’s non-protective (investigative) missions meaningfully contribute to the Service’s protective capability and is concerned that they may materially distract from it,” the investigators wrote. “To the extent that any investigative priorities remain within the Secret Service’s portfolio of responsibilities, they must be directly supportive of and subordinate to the overriding protective mission.”

That’s a fundamental shift for an agency whose original mission was to investigate counterfeit crimes and whose agents, for the most part, wear both hats, shifting between protective duty and investigations. “We will fully consider the Panel’s recommendations and are taking the actions needed to advance the Secret Service’s protection mission,” Mayorkas, the Homeland Security secretary, said in a statement responding to the panel’s findings.

Among those recommendations is that the agency cleans house, booting senior leadership that could be complicit in a “culture” problem in the Secret Service. The panel argued in favor of putting in place new senior leadership from outside the agency. “Although experience within the Service is laudable and important, and some members of a future leadership team will likely be Secret Service veterans, the events of Butler suggest that there is an urgent need for fresh thinking informed by external experience and perspective,” they wrote.

In the meantime, the agents of the Secret Service are under a white-hot spotlight—one the panel didn’t back away from, even if it damages morale at the agency. “​​Bravery and selflessness alone, no matter how honorable,” the investigators wrote, “are insufficient to discharge the Secret Service’s no-fail protective mission.”

Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Daily Prize for Signing His Petition

CBS News: Trump Makes Vulgar Comments About Arnold Palmer At Pennsylvania Rally

“This is a guy that was all man,” the former president said. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’” To laughter, Trump added, “I had to say it.”

