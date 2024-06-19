Surgeon General Pushes for Warning Labels on Social Media

Happy Wednesday! And happy Juneteenth! It’s a great day to revisit one of our all-time favorite G-Files, “American Passover.”

Sorting Through A Potential Social Media Warning

Your Morning Dispatchers are of an age to have had the distinct (dis)pleasure of knowing relatively little of the pre-social media world. Still, we tend to think we grew up during the internet’s glory days: The viral “Charlie Bit My Finger” video and the “Nyan Cat” song belong in the Pantheon of the web’s great artifacts.

But today’s internet is not the Nyan cat’s internet.

A growing chorus of voices—including here at The Dispatch—have drawn particular attention to the potential ills of social media for kids and adolescents. These critics point to what they say are the platforms’ intentionally addictive algorithms and to studies that link social media use to depression, anxiety, body image issues, loneliness, and even sexual exploitation and early exposure to pornography. In recent years, members of Congress have regularly called social media company CEOs to testify about what lawmakers describe as their platforms’ failure to protect their youngest users.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy—America’s top doctor who is neither a surgeon nor, strictly speaking, a general—chimed in on Monday, calling on Congress to pass legislation adding a surgeon general’s warning to social media apps. The proposal, even if well-intentioned, is fraught with legal and scientific challenges—as are many of the current efforts to restrict social media companies at the state level, whether through legislation or litigation.

In an op-ed for the New York Times on Monday, Murthy labeled the “mental health crisis among young people” an “emergency.” Social media, he wrote, was an important “contributor” to that crisis, citing a study of almost 7,000 American adolescents who reported increased mental health problems associated with spending more than 3 hours a day on social media.

Murthy called on Congress—which has shown a bipartisan willingness to regulate social media platforms in the name of protecting children—to pass legislation requiring …

What’s life like for the U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns? “Burns compares his role in China to being America’s ambassador to Moscow at the height of the Cold War in the 1950s and 1960s,” Edward Luce wrote for the Financial Times. “As a life-long career diplomat—who was a scholar at Harvard’s Kennedy School before Joe Biden tapped him for the ambassadorship—Burns is careful with his phrasing. His Chinese counterparts are unfailingly courteous, he says. Yet there is no disguising the day-to-day tension and high stakes involved in the relationship. … ‘John F. Kennedy talked about the ‘long twilight struggle,’ says Burns. ‘This might be [the] 21st-century version of that where we have to compete yet stay engaged so we can drive down probability of a conflict.’ At the same time, however, ‘we are locked into a battle of ideas with Beijing—our democratic values versus their authoritarian mindset. We are waging that here daily in seeking to defend our view of the future.’”

Russian forces are cracking down on Evangelical churches in Russian-occupied Ukraine, Matthew Luxmoore reported for the Wall Street Journal. “Moments after the band struck up a song of praise at a Christian church in a Russian-held city near [Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine], Russian soldiers stormed in wearing full tactical gear,” Luxmoore wrote. “One of them wove through the crowd, mounted the stage, and told the congregation to prepare their documents for inspection. The service in September 2022 was the last held inside Melitopol’s Church of God’s Grace. The Russian authorities took over the building, adorned it with murals depicting their dead fighters, and converted it into a culture ministry in this part of occupied south Ukraine. The church’s erasure from view is part of a sweeping crackdown inside Russian-held territory on religious groups that aren’t under Moscow’s control, especially the evangelical Christian faiths the Kremlin considers instruments of U.S. influence in Ukraine. Mykhailo Brytsyn, the church’s Baptist pastor, said he was questioned by Russian soldiers for four hours and told: ‘You don’t run a church. You run a nest of American spies.’”

Baseball icon Willie Mays, who passed away Tuesday, will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time. Key to his legend status is Game 1 of the 1954 World Series—which his San Francisco Giants eventually won—when he executed perhaps the greatest catch in baseball history. So great, in fact, that it’s known simply as, “The Catch.”

