Taking a Closer Look at Trump’s Promised ‘Largest Deportation Program’

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz suggested Saturday that he might run for governor of the Sunshine State, days after he withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general pick.

The 42-year-old Republican posted a GIF of the state flag waving on X, teasing he is open to running. He was responding to ex-Florida House Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who posted Gaetz “will be the next Governor of the State of Florida.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited from seeking re-election.