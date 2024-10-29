The Elon Election

Happy Tuesday! Don’t look now, but there’s just one week until Election Day. No matter how it ends, we can take heart in this: We’ll finally be able to watch a football game again without wading through endless and repetitive political ads.

Dark MAGA

“I’m not just MAGA,” Elon Musk declared from the stage at the vaunted Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night. “I’m dark, gothic MAGA.” He gestured at his bespoke Trump campaign hat that was, indeed, dark—with the promise to “Make America Great Again” scrawled in lettering that may as well have said “Make Transylvania Great Again.”

It was a twist on a line Musk has repeated during a flurry of recent campaign trail appearances in a series of multicolored MAGA hats. On the stump, Musk—the richest man in the world and perhaps former President Donald Trump’s highest-profile booster—often seems more full of enthusiasm for the former president than Trump himself: He bounds around the stage jumping, gesticulating wildly, and vocalizing strangely.

But it’s been a winding journey to get here for the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur whose path through the 2024 election cycle began by launching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign in May 2023. Now, with just a week until Election Day, Musk is undeniably aboard the Trump train—and he’s shoveling in heaps of coal in the form of cold, hard cash and in-kind conspiracy theories on his social media platform and on the trail.

Musk—who was born in South Africa but apparently obtained U.S. citizenship sometime in the early 2000s, reportedly after a period of questionable immigration status—has for most of his career been …

Whose idea was it to present Latter-day Saint voters with beer koozies and coffee mugs? The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins chronicled the “thunderously incompetent” rollout of the “Latter-Day Saints for Trump” campaign, and how it might actually have electoral consequences: “There’s little doubt that most LDS voters will support Trump this year,” he wrote. “Conservative attitudes on abortion and other cultural issues guarantee a certain degree of partisan loyalty. But younger Latter-day Saints, who came of age in the Trump era, are significantly less conservative than previous generations. And in the past eight years, some anti-Trump Mormons have gotten more comfortable voting for Democrats instead of third-party protest candidates. … For the Harris campaign, holding on to those voters this year could be the difference between losing Arizona and cracking open a celebratory beverage on Election Night. I know a website where they might be able to get some koozies on sale.”

Misinformation and disinformation are a problem—but government may not be the solution, Angel Eduardo and Adam Goldstein argued in Quillette. “Ultimately, the core problem with all legislative misinformation bills is that they inevitably position the government as the arbiter of truth,” the pair wrote. “And, as anyone who has heard of George Orwell should know, that’s a terrible proposition—not only because the truth is often elusive, but because government officials have strong incentives to purge public discourse of opinions and narratives that challenge their hold on power. There is no doubt that misinformation is a problem. The inability to agree upon what is and isn’t true clearly hinders our capacity for progress. … But laws are blunt tools and liable to do more harm than good here. Our governments are made up of human beings, susceptible to error. Granting them the power to determine and enforce the truth robs us not just of our agency and right to free expression, but also our responsibility as individuals living in the twenty-first century.”

Semafor: Bodyguards Inadvertently Expose French President Macron’s Location on Strava

Just a few weeks after librarians in Leipzig, Germany, announced they’d discovered a new piece by Mozart, another previously unknown work of the classical canon was found in the flotsam and jetsam of a dusty archive: a waltz thought to be the work of famed composer Frédéric Chopin.

This is a public service announcement to museum curators, librarians, and owners of large quantities of paper, wherever they may be: Do an inventory, we beg of you, lest there’s an early draft of the Magna Carta out there gathering dust under your old loan application.

