Trump Administration Threatens USAID

U.S. Aid and USAID in Peril

In 2017, President Donald Trump tried to cut funding for the State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID), proposing a 28 percent reduction as part of his first budget proposal. A Republican-controlled Congress summarily rejected Trump’s requested cuts—deeming international aid too important to U.S. foreign policy and humanitarian relief efforts—and Capitol Hill lawmakers continued to do so for each appropriations cycle of the first Trump administration.

Two weeks into his second term, Trump has leaned on executive action to carry out an apparent gutting of U.S. foreign aid. He signed an executive order on his first day in office freezing funding disbursements for all foreign aid programs for 90 days. The State Department followed up on the order with a stop-work directive on all new foreign aid grants. And now, Trump seems content to bypass Congress as the administration considers whether to shutter USAID—an agency originally created by an executive order in 1961 but codified by Congress in 1998—entirely.

The future of American foreign aid seems up for grabs as Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) push to end USAID while …

In a deeply reported piece for the New Yorker, Dexter Filkins looked into the U.S. military’s efforts to overcome one of its greatest recruiting crises since the draft was scrapped more than 50 years ago. “At the end of the Second World War, the American military had twelve million active-duty members. It now has 1.3 million—even though the population has more than doubled, and women are now eligible for armed service. ‘The U.S. military has been shrinking for thirty years,’ Lawrence Wilkerson, a former senior State Department official who leads a task force on the challenges facing the armed services, said. “But its global commitments haven’t changed,’” Filkins wrote. “To attract recruits, the Pentagon has loosened dozens of strictures. The maximum age has been raised—to as high as forty-one, in the Navy—and pilot programs have been instituted to make it easier for people with a history of asthma or A.D.H.D. to join up. The Army has eased its policies on soldiers’ appearances and struck down rules that forbade tattoos on the neck and hands; tattoos associated with gangs or extremist groups are still prohibited. … Pentagon officials are also considering allowing in recruits who have tested positive for marijuana.”

