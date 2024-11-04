Trump, Harris Try to Turn Out Polarized Men and Women

Happy Monday! We can’t decide if we were more grateful for the extra hour of sleep this weekend or dismayed by the extra hour of election season.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus

If our social media feeds on Saturday evening were anything to go by, a whole lot of people didn’t read our edition from last week about the dangers of over-interpreting polls.

With just three days to go until Election Day, Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, whose work is widely considered the gold standard in the state, dropped a bombshell: Her new poll of likely Iowa voters for the Des Moines Register found Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in Iowa by 3 points. Yes, you read that right—Harris leading Trump in Iowa, which went for Trump by 8 points in 2020.

The poll that set off a thousand liberal victory tweets may or may not prove to be directionally correct come Election Day, as far as the topline goes. Selzer has a stellar track record, but she’s also been wrong before. But one thing did seem clear: Harris polled extremely well with women, leading the former president by almost 20 points.

That enthusiasm for Harris among women is emblematic of the dynamic that has been at the heart of this presidential election campaign: increasing gender polarization and efforts by both camps to play to their strengths—women, for Harris, and men, for Trump—in the closing days of the campaign. The polarization has shown up in campaign ads and rhetoric by the candidates and their proxies—efforts that have sometimes devolved into slurs and jibes that could ultimately …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,673-word item on gender divides ahead of Election Day is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

The final months of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign have been marked by a number of quintessentially Trumpian scandals and near-scandals, Tim Alberta documented for The Atlantic. “‘People are calling this the most disciplined campaign they’ve ever seen,’ Trump remarked to friends at a fundraiser this summer, according to someone who heard the conversation. He smirked at the compliment. ‘What’s discipline got to do with winning?’” Alberta reported. “In conversations with nearly a dozen of the former president’s aides, advisers, and friends, it became apparent that Trump’s feeling of midsummer tedium marked a crucial moment in his political career, setting off a chain reaction that nearly destroyed his campaign and continues to threaten his chances of victory. Even as they battled Democrats in a race that refuses to move outside the margin of error, some of Trump’s closest allies spent the closing months of the campaign at war with one another: planting damaging stories, rallying to the defense of wronged colleagues, and preemptively pointing fingers in the event of an electoral defeat.”

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat sat down with our old friend David French and Bret Stephens, fellow Times opinion writers, to discuss the future of conservatism and the GOP. David sees the seeds of optimism in a potential Harris victory: “I’m not naïve,” he said. “I know that a renewed Reaganism isn’t waiting in the wings. The way I look at a Harris presidency is that it will give Republicans a chance to redefine themselves without Trump threatening, bullying and intimidating everyone who doesn’t fall in line. There are still many quite good and competent Republicans in Congress and in state capitals, and even if they may end up more populist and less libertarian than I’d prefer, there is a world of difference between them and Trump. I would have been happy to vote for many, many non-MAGA Republicans, had they gotten the party’s nomination instead of Trump.”

NBC News: RFK Jr. Says a Trump White House Would Immediately Push to Remove Fluoride From Water

Mediaite: Biden Clenches Fists, Grits Teeth As He Calls Trump Someone You Want to ‘Smack in the Ass’ in Scranton Rant

The Hill: Trump Says He ‘Shouldn’t Have Left’ the White House in 2021

In the Zeitgeist

This spoof of a campaign ad for an unfortunately named New York City Council candidate would be funny if it were just the product of the creative minds at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. It’s much funnier if you know that there’s a real guy named Harvey Epstein running a campaign for city council.