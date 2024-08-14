Trump Tries to Smoke Out Harris With Media Blitz

Happy Wednesday! And thank you for being a loyal reader of our morning newsletter. If you like what we’re doing every day in TMD—if you’ve found value in our measured analysis of 2024’s twists and turns—please consider becoming a Dispatch member.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

To Truth or Tweet, That is The Question

In one of the earlier episodes of the 2024 presidential campaign (approximately 19 years ago), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided there was no better venue to announce his candidacy for the GOP nomination than in an audio-only “Space” on Elon Musk’s X.

As we wrote at the time:

DeSantis’ pitch to GOP primary voters–“Trump, but competent”—was immediately put to the test yesterday with his campaign launch. … Originally billed to start at 6 p.m. ET, the event—hosted on Musk’s Twitter account—began with eight-and-a-half minutes of silence, eventually interrupted by ear-splitting microphone reverb and followed by whispering from DeSantis. “Now it’s quiet,” the governor said in his first public utterance since he filed the paperwork Wednesday to run for president. … After crash four, five, or six—we lost track—Twitter users hoping to catch the conversation were met instead with some upbeat hold music.

“My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!),” former President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, back in May 2023, mocking “Rob”—presumably a reference to DeSantis, then his chief rival for the Republican ticket—and the launch’s technical difficulties.

Fifteen months later, however, Trump was sitting there on Monday night trying to do the same thing—hold a “fireside chat” with Musk in a “Space”—only for …

Worth Your Time

Why should we care about the Olympic games—aside from the United States running away with the total medal count? “The blended ideals of competition and cooperation at the heart of the Games don’t only symbolize the principles behind free governments and free markets,” Walter Russell Mead wrote for the Wall Street Journal. “They embody them. The creative synthesis of competition and cooperation is how democratic capitalism works. The rules of sports such as basketball and tennis exist to make the competition more thrilling and to allow true excellence to shine forth. In the same way, constitutional order allows free competition between political ideas. Similarly, the laws and rules that surround markets exist to allow markets to do their work more efficiently, and to fill the world with an ever-growing abundance of ever cheaper and better goods and services. … The competition has made humanity run faster and jump farther than ever before.”

Is our world too digitally interconnected? “Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice,” James Meigs wrote in Commentary. “Personally, my money’s on the blue screen of death. On the morning of July 19, millions of users across Europe went to boot up their computers and encountered that dreaded blue screen known to IT experts by the highly technical acronym, BSOD. … The failures crippled businesses large and small, including supermarkets, banks, and airlines,” he wrote. “The widespread collapse of computer networks this past July was a reminder that vital aspects of our modern life depend on delicate digital systems that even experts don’t fully understand. … When these tightly coupled systems work—which is virtually all the time—they make everything faster and more efficient. For example, the modern electric power grid links together many separate utilities in vast networks. This helps utilities quickly shuttle power to where it is needed. But it also means that problems in any part of the system can rapidly propagate across the entire grid.”

Politico: Walz Defends Military Service Record After Vance ‘Stolen Valor’ Accusation

“I’m going to say it again as clearly as I can: I am damn proud of my service to the country,” the Democratic nominee for vice president said during the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees 2024 convention in Los Angeles. “To anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Axios: Harris Campaign’s Google Ads Rewrite News Headlines

It’s a common practice in the commercial advertising world that doesn’t violate Google’s policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough that they have news outlets caught off guard.

In The Zeitgeist

Do we really need more spy content? Maybe not. But if a show stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, we’ll happily accept the offering. FX’s series The Old Man is set to return for a second season next month.

