Trump’s Silicon Valley Administration

Happy Friday! We’re officially murder hornet-free in America, the U.S. and Washington Departments of Agriculture announced last week.

It’s a Christmakkuh miracle.

“Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” read a tweet from December 18.

During President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration, one might have expected such a declaration from the always-volatile account of the president himself. But in this go-round, the denunciation of the government funding bill—which was replaced by a smaller version that passed just before Christmas—came from a very different source: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of X, and close confidante of Donald Trump.

Musk’s foray into government funding negotiations revealed a new force in Trump’s orbit …

We call it “Handel’s ‘Messiah,’” but in the New York Times, Charles King corrected the record on the iconic anthem. “It was born of one of the least recognized partnerships in music history but one of significant artistry, the Enlightenment-era equivalent of George and Ira Gershwin or Elton John and Bernie Taupin,” King wrote. “Handel wrote the music but the original idea and the libretto—‘the book’ as it would be called on Broadway—belonged wholly to Charles Jennens. ‘Messiah’ has endured for centuries as a monument to the possibility of hope. The biblical texts it draws from tell a story of unity and redemption. Yet it came about only because of two creators who, throughout their adult lives, disagreed on issues from religion to the single thorniest political matter of their day, the legitimacy of the reigning British monarch.”

Recent data from the OECD showed that, compared to a decade earlier, literacy is slipping in much of the world, Sarah O’Connor reported for the Financial Times. These trends are not unavoidable or irreversible,” she wrote. “Finland demonstrates the potential for high-quality education and strong social norms to sustain a highly literate population, even in a world where TikTok exists. England shows the difference that improved schooling can make: there, the literacy proficiency of 16-24-year-olds was significantly better than a decade ago. The question of whether AI could alleviate or exacerbate the problem is more tricky. Systems like ChatGPT can perform well on many reading and writing tasks: they can parse reams of information and reduce it to summaries.” And there are risks: “Without solid skills of your own, it is only a few short steps from being supported by the machine, to finding yourself dependent on it, or subject to it.”

Axios: Elon Musk Dubs Himself ‘Ozempic Santa’ as Weight-loss Drugs Go Mainstream

Financial Times: China Steps Up Campaign for Single People to Date, Marry and Give Birth

Local governments are cold-calling married women to ask about their plans to have children and are handing out cash to parents to encourage them to have more than one child. Universities have been asked to introduce so-called love courses for single students, and regular articles appear in state media about the benefits of having children.

Netflix made its football debut on Christmas Day, featuring surprise appearances by Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and—for a nice hit of nostalgia—a teaser for a forthcoming Happy Gilmore sequel with a … Travis Kelce cameo?

