U.S. Markets Recover After Dismal Start to the Week

Happy Thursday! We successfully convinced Declan to keep all Bears Hard Knocks content out of the In The Zeitgeist section, but in exchange, we had to let him include one highlight in today’s intro. And you really can’t go wrong with that Alan Parsons Project song.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

The Ukrainian military launched a rare ground assault into Russia on Tuesday and expanded its advances on Wednesday, according to Russian officials and military bloggers. The cross-border attack—in the western Kursk oblast region of Russia—apparently involved hundreds of Ukrainian troops along with fighting vehicles and tanks. The scale and depth of the incursion have yet to be confirmed, as Ukrainian military officials have yet to comment, but it appears to be the largest Ukrainian ground action in Russian territory since the war’s start, with several Russian villages reportedly falling under Ukrainian control. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a “major provocation.”

The number of abortions nationwide increased in the first three months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a report released by the Society of Family Planning on Wednesday. Monthly abortions in January exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the group—which supports access to “just and equitable abortion and contraception”—began tracking abortion rates in 2022. The report concluded that much of the increase can be attributed to “telehealth abortions,” wherein doctors can remotely prescribe oral abortifacients. The number of monthly telehealth abortions in the first quarter of 2024 was 28 percent higher than in the first quarter of last year.

NASA announced on Wednesday that U.S. astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams could be forced to remain on the International Space Station until early 2025 amid safety concerns about the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that originally ferried them there in June. Boeing said Friday the ship, which has been undergoing repairs since it docked, is ready for a manned return trip, but NASA said Wednesday it is considering bringing the astronauts home on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft in February. The switch would turn what should’ve been a weeklong trip into an eight-month stay in orbit.

In a court filing on Wednesday, the office of special counsel David Weiss—who is investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter—alleged that the younger Biden had accepted payments from Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu while Joe Biden was vice president. The oligarch, who was facing a corruption investigation in his own country, was attempting to “influence U.S. government agencies,” according to the court filing. Hunter and a business associate allegedly hid the nature of the lobbying work they were doing for Popoviciu over concerns “that lobbying work might cause political ramifications for the defendant’s father.” The filing was entered as part of Hunter Biden’s upcoming federal tax trial.

Pop singer Taylor Swift on Wednesday canceled all three of her planned concerts in Vienna, Austria, this week after Austrian police detained two men who were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks against major events in the city, including Swift’s concerts. At least one of the suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, according to investigators. Prior to the shows’ cancellation, Austria’s Director General for Public Safety Franz Ruf said Wednesday that “the concrete danger has been minimized.”

The ‘Black Monday’ That Wasn’t

Your Morning Dispatchers are not financial advisers, but what we can say with some level of confidence is that reports of a worldwide economic collapse earlier this week were greatly exaggerated.

Though it seems clear that this week’s economic roller coaster does not automatically signify a recessionary crisis, Monday’s stock dump—and its complicated relationship to Asian markets—may aggravate existing uncertainty and low confidence among Americans about their country’s economic health in ways that could affect the election in November.

Stocks took a massive hit during a worldwide sell-off on Monday when all three major American market indices—the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500—lost more than 2.5 percent in value, the latter two suffering their worst day since 2022. Early Monday, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX—otherwise known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” which measures the expected volatility in U.S. indices—notched …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,299-word story on the stock market’s eventful week is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In an essay for Persuasion, (recent Remnant guest) Jonathan Rauch penned a tour de force defense of liberalism—the political philosophy, not the left-wing ideology—and charted a path to its redemption. “Why is liberalism so widely challenged and attacked, and so defensive and self-doubting, when it has so much to brag about?” he wrote. “Increasingly, I have come to think we must look for an answer not just in liberalism’s failures—though there certainly are some—but in liberals’ failure of nerve. … We should cop to our excesses of secularism, individualism, and consumerism. Yet we also need to stop taking it on the chin from critics who have nothing concrete to offer except failed nostrums. … When we are lectured that liberalism dissolves faith, tradition, community, and family, we should respond that no other social arrangement offers remotely as much room to freely—and thus virtuously—practice our faiths, sustain our traditions, and build our communities and families. When we are lectured about the hollowness of modern consumeristic life and the absence of meaning, we should ask our critics to look in the mirror and see if they are doing what they might to create meaning for themselves and others. When post-liberals and anti-liberals attack liberalism to deflect attention from their own moral and political deformities, we should not hesitate to call them out.”

guest) Jonathan Rauch penned a tour de force defense of liberalism—the political philosophy, not the left-wing ideology—and charted a path to its redemption. “Why is liberalism so widely challenged and attacked, and so defensive and self-doubting, when it has so much to brag about?” he wrote. “Increasingly, I have come to think we must look for an answer not just in liberalism’s failures—though there certainly are some—but in liberals’ failure of nerve. … We should cop to our excesses of secularism, individualism, and consumerism. Yet we also need to stop taking it on the chin from critics who have nothing concrete to offer except failed nostrums. … When we are lectured that liberalism dissolves faith, tradition, community, and family, we should respond that no other social arrangement offers remotely as much room to freely—and thus virtuously—practice our faiths, sustain our traditions, and build our communities and families. When we are lectured about the hollowness of modern consumeristic life and the absence of meaning, we should ask our critics to look in the mirror and see if they are doing what they might to create meaning for themselves and others. When post-liberals and anti-liberals attack liberalism to deflect attention from their own moral and political deformities, we should not hesitate to call them out.” Could Israel be conducting its war in Gaza differently? Better? “The recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh naturally prompted a number of reactions that reflect some combination of bad faith and ignorance,” former National Security Council member Michael Shurkin wrote for his Pax Americana Substack. “The key thing to understand are the differences between targeting a single point at a known location and the use of firepower in combat, especially in an urban setting in which the enemy has deliberately placed himself among or literally beneath civilians. … The more careful one is to limit firepower to the absolute minimum and target precisely, the more likely one is to suffer casualties. … Indeed, the safest way to ensure zero casualties on one’s own side is to stand back and blow everything up. Israel could nuke Gaza. Or carpet bomb it. Or drop large thermobaric weapons. … Israel could, but does not. Israel could commit genocide, but does not. One consequence is that the IDF has suffered relatively heavy casualties.”

ABC News: Despite New Criticism, Trump Told [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Walz in 2020 He Was ‘Very Happy’ With His Handling of George Floyd Protests

At the time, Trump expressed support for Walz’s handling of the protests, according to a recording of a phone call obtained by ABC News—telling a group of governors that Walz “dominated,” and praising his leadership as an example for other states to follow.

“I know Gov. Walz is on the phone, and we spoke, and I fully agree with the way he handled it the last couple of days,” Trump told a group of governors on June 1, 2020, according to a recording of the call, in which he also called Walz an “excellent guy.”

“I was very happy with the last couple of days, Tim,” Trump continued. “You called up big numbers and the big numbers knocked them out so fast it was like bowling pins.”

Axios: Gov. Tim Walz Doesn’t Own a Single Stock

Wall Street Journal: The Seine Is Gross, but Swimmers Have a Solution: A Can of Coke

It might seem odd that some of the fittest people in the world would reach for a sugary soda after taking a dip in a polluted river. But among open-water swimmers, there’s a popular tip that has been passed down through the generations: The best way to stave off infection from whatever might be living in the water is good, old-fashioned Coke.

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

American runners just keep finding some secret gear: Quincy Hall pulled out a come-from-behind stunner in the 400-meter race on Wednesday to beat the U.K.’s Matthew Hudson-Smith to the gold medal by mere hundredths of a second.

Toeing the Company Line