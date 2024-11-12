What Happened to Ranked Choice Voting?

Happy Tuesday! We’re looking forward to today’s Dispatch Summit and to meeting so many of you in person. If you see us, come say hi!

Ranked Choice Voting Rankles

On Monday we wrote to you of the recriminations and finger-pointing among Democrats as they grapple with their election defeat last week. In short: It’s ugly.

But ranked choice voting advocates also suffered a pretty serious shellacking on Election Day, though they’re managing to be much less fatalistic about it. “It was a false start down a pathway that people do not like,” Linda Templin, the executive director of Ranked Choice Voting for Colorado, told TMD.

Ranked choice voting has been hailed by its proponents as a reform that could fix democracy. It’s often accompanied by the adoption of “open” primaries (where any voter can vote in either party’s primary) or “jungle” primaries (where candidates from all parties on a list advance to a three-, four-, or five-person runoff). But in seven of the 10 places where voters decided whether to adopt it, ranked choice voting lost. Alaska’s measure is still awaiting a call, although it looks likely to lose there, too.

Voting reform advocates’ limited success is indicative of what may be a discouraging trend for them: difficulty translating the growing success …

Francis Fukuyama wrote an open letter in Persuasion to billionaire businessman Elon Musk, potentially the leader of a future Trump administration commission on government efficiency, on how to make government more efficient. “You will never be able to run the government the way you run your companies,” Fukuyama wrote. “But you can do a lot to make it more efficient. The trick is to avoid simplistic moves like mass layoffs and the closing of entire agencies.” Fukuyama outlined several misconceptions about government inefficiency: “Many conservatives believe that government bureaucrats have too much discretionary authority and use it to enact a liberal agenda, thereby eluding democratic control. This does occur in some instances. But the real truth is rather the opposite: bureaucrats spend way too much of their time complying with hundreds of rules mandated by Congress, rather than using their independent judgment to make decisions that lead to good results for citizens.”

Writing for Texas Monthly, Benton Graham investigated one Texas high school that has two separate mascots. “In nature, bobcats and deer rarely clash,” he wrote. “A bobcat might attack a fawn, but the feline predator is too small to present much threat to an adult deer. At Comfort High School, the peaceful coexistence of the two animals exceeds that in the natural world. This is because the school, located about fifty miles northwest of San Antonio, has two mascots: a bobcat, for the boys teams, and a deer, for the girls teams.” Over the course of his investigation, Graham discovered additional Texas schools with multiple mascots, “but even if Comfort isn’t alone in having two mascots, the story behind its sports split matters,” he noted. “That tale goes back almost a hundred years, to the school’s girls basketball team at a time when the squad had just one basketball to play with and the girls wore white blouses and black bloomers as uniforms.”

Associated Press: Mattel Says It ‘Deeply’ Regrets Misprint on ‘Wicked’ Dolls Packaging That Links to Porn Site

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee to NewsNation on Wednesday’s congressional hearing on unidentified aerial phenomenon (aka UFOs):

I think we’re gonna learn some things. It’s peeling back the layers of an onion.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington on whether she would continue her support for getting rid of the Senate filibuster once Republicans control the Senate in the next term.

Am I championing getting rid of the filibuster now when the [GOP] has the trifecta? No. But had we had the trifecta, I would have been.

Jazz legend and alto saxophonist Lou Donaldson died Saturday at age 98. Sixty years ago at the Birdland Jazz Club in New York, Donaldson played in one of the first—and considered by many the greatest—live jazz album recordings, A Night at Birdland.

