What Would Trump 2.0 Look Like?

Happy Thursday! We were yesterday years old when we discovered that the Mongolian government sets up a large ceremonial yurt—complete with elaborate furniture and a very plush-looking rug—inside the state palace when dignitaries come to town. No, really.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Supported by: FIRE Free Speech Is Under Threat on College Campuses There is more support for violence on campus than ever before. FIRE’s 2025 Campus Free Speech Rankings features insights from more than 58,000 students at 257 schools across the country, and this year’s findings are troubling. See which campuses protect free speech and which schools silence their students and faculty. Read the Report

‘We’re Not Weird’

In Pennsylvania last week, voters were greeted with a barrage of mailers suggesting former President Donald Trump was not a crusading conservative, but rather a sensitive moderate.

The mailers emphasized, in bold, that Trump “did not write and does not support Project 2025.” Instead, eliminating taxes on social security, letting each state decide its own abortion policy, and making tips exempt from taxes were part of his “real common sense agenda.”

The ads were paid for by the Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania, but the messaging encapsulates one of the central, if underrated, themes of the Trump campaign itself: the struggle between conservative policy wonks and a candidate whose instincts often pull in the other direction. Trump’s policy proposals often play second fiddle to his grievance-of-the-day or -week, making it difficult …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,777-word item on the Trump campaign’s policy proposals is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old Israeli-American, was among the six hostages murdered in Gaza by Hamas last week. Writing in National Review, Michael M. Rosen reflected on what Hersh’s life as an American in Israel had meant to him. “The Goldberg-Polins had made the move—they had ‘made aliyah,’ or ascended, to the Holy Land—several years earlier, when Hersh and his sisters were roughly the ages of our kids, and they had adjusted remarkably well to a new culture, language, and climate,” he wrote. “These impressions would later be reinforced by other experiences with Hersh and family, whether dancing raucously at bat mitzvah parties or sharing the exhilaration of a Hapoel Jerusalem basketball game, where Hersh enthusiastically joined the boisterous section of superfans who chanted and jumped around throughout the match. He made friends across the Jewish-Arab divide and in numerous cultures and countries through soccer and basketball networks; he sought coexistence in his own charismatic way. He was proof positive that you could love Israel fiercely and also love peace.”

For the GOP, might the ingredient for long-term success be its defeat in the 2024 election? “The best possible outcome in November for the future of the Republican Party is for former President Donald Trump to lose and lose soundly,” Jonathan Martin wrote for Politico. “Trump will never concede defeat, no matter how thorough his loss. Yet the more decisively Vice President Kamala Harris wins the popular vote and electoral college the less political oxygen he’ll have to reprise his 2020 antics; and, importantly, the faster Republicans can begin building a post-Trump party,” Martin continued. “For most Republicans who’ve not converted to the Church of MAGA, this scenario is barely even provocative. In fact, asking around with Republicans last week, the most fervent private debate I came across in the party was how best to accelerate Trump’s exit to the 19th Hole. … Yes, moving past Trump in the aftermath of another defeat will hardly be easy. But it’s essential if Republicans want to become a viable national party once more.”

CNN: Liz Cheney Says She Is Voting For Harris For President

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” the former Wyoming congresswoman said Wednesday.

New York Post: Embattled Georgia DA Fani Willis Showed Up to Site of Daughter’s Arrest With Prosecutor Lover Long After Pair Claimed Affair Ended, Bodycam Footage Shows

NBC News: Christmas in October? Venezuela’s Leader Moves Holiday to Boost Support After Disputed Election

In the Zeitgeist

Only weeks after winning the gold in women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympic games as a breakout rookie star, Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune suffered a season-ending injury, sustained as she was throwing a ball. But not a soccer ball—a baseball.

Apparently, Bethune tore her meniscus while throwing an otherwise very normal-looking—if high and outside—ceremonial first pitch during a Washington Nationals game last week.

Toeing the Company Line

In the newsletters: The Dispatch Politics crew covered Turning Point Action’s attempts to boost the Trump campaign’s ground game and Nick argued that Tucker Carlson is taking advantage of the right’s leadership vacuum.

The crew covered Turning Point Action’s attempts to boost the Trump campaign’s ground game and Nick argued that Tucker Carlson is taking advantage of the right’s leadership vacuum. On the podcasts: On the latest episode of The Remnant , a road-tripping Jonah answers listener questions about the business side of The Dispatch, his intellectual journey, and van life. On Advisory Opinions , Sarah and David engage in some fantasy football trash talk before turning to free speech, social media algorithms, and Section 230.

On the latest episode of , a road-tripping Jonah answers listener questions about the business side of The Dispatch, his intellectual journey, and van life. On , Sarah and David engage in some fantasy football trash talk before turning to free speech, social media algorithms, and Section 230. On the site: Tommy Sheppard marks the 250th anniversary of the First Continental Congress, and Valerie Wirtschafter explains the real threats artificial intelligence poses to the election.

Let Us Know