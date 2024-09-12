No, Kamala Harris Wasn’t Wearing ‘Audio Earrings’ at the Debate

Did Kamala Harris wear “audio earrings” in her debate with Donald Trump? Hundreds of viral posts online, some with millions of views, claim that the Democratic nominee used wireless earphones to receive answers to questions during the live broadcast.
The claims are false: Harris was wearing a pair of Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings.
The posts accuse Harris of wearing Icebach Sound Solutions Nova H1 audio earrings. According to the earrings’ product page, the devices “look like luxury earrings but can be connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone to make phone calls and listen to music.”
Images from the debate show that Harris was actually wearing a golden pair of Tiffany HardWear’s Double Pearl Hinged Earrings. Harris has worn the pair regularly in recent years, such as during her appearance at the White House’s 2023 Juneteenth concert.
A media representative for Tiffany & Co. confirmed to the Daily Beast on Wednesday that the earrings worn by Harris were a Tiffany model. The Dispatch Fact Check has contacted Tiffany & Co., and we will update our piece if we hear back.
Journalist Susan E. Kelley, who covers Harris’ fashion and style choices on her blog What Kamala Wore, addressed the earring theories in her write-up of Harris’ debate-night outfit. “There was a bizarre narrative being pushed last night claiming the Vice President wore earrings with an audio receiver,” Kelley wrote. “I am comfortable stating that was clearly not the case; these are the same Tiffany earrings she has worn for months.”
Icebach Sound Solutions, for its part, is having fun with the rumors, advertising a satirical “Special Edition” of the earrings “for Presidential Debates” on its home page. The business also states that it will only grant an interview on the controversy to late-night host Jimmy Fallon: “Please refrain from any interview requests if you are not Jimmy Fallon. Thank you!”
Icebach Sounds did not return an interview request from The Dispatch Fact Check.
