Trump on the Back Foot at Philadelphia Debate

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘A Bunch of Lies, Grievances, and Name-Calling’

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the presidential debate on Tuesday by chasing former President Donald Trump across the stage.

As Trump moved immediately to take his place behind his podium in the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Harris crossed first to the middle and then to the far side of the stage—bobbing slightly to try to anticipate where he was headed—to shake his hand. They had, after all, never met. “Nice to see you, have fun,” Trump told her.

And she seemed to. The vice president began the night as she planned to continue it: by putting Trump on the back foot. In a historically tight race, Harris—who hasn’t spent much time since becoming the nominee in unscripted public settings and has a yearslong trail of inconsistent policy positions in her wake—could have torpedoed her chances of winning the presidency with a bad night on Tuesday. But she avoided answering tough questions about her vulnerabilities in part by successfully baiting the former president into very online, lie-laden rants.

After a jubilant start to the campaign, and a bump for the new Democratic ticket, the race remains quite close. Sunday’s New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters found Trump leading Harris 48 percent to 47 percent, almost the exact same breakdown as the poll conducted a little over a month earlier. As we noted on Monday, the race is arguably the closest in American history. Almost no major polls have shown either candidate with a lead larger than the margin of error, and until that begins to happen consistently, the race is effectively a dead heat.

For most of its short life, the Harris campaign has focused on projecting joy and normalcy, as well as avoiding policy substance like the plague. Still, as Sarah pointed out on Tuesday, “For the sliver of people up for grabs, vibes can matter a lot”—and vibes may be all they hear about last night’s debate.

On Sunday night, just in time for the debate, Harris released a list of policy proposals, highlighting her support for middle- and working-class tax cuts, protecting abortion rights, and fixing the immigration system. Harris reiterated much of the broad contours of those proposals in her opening answer on Tuesday, summarizing her plans to build what she calls an “opportunity economy.” She promised that she’d sign a bill to restore the Roe v. Wade status quo at the federal level, criticized Trump for sinking the bipartisan immigration reform bill from earlier this year, and backed President Joe Biden’s foreign policy agenda on Israel and Gaza.

In the opening half-hour of the debate, the former president seemed relaxed and in typical form: light on policy—like his opponent—but heavy on the fact-free jabs. “I had no inflation, virtually no inflation, they had the highest inflation, perhaps in the history of our country because I’ve never seen a worse period of time,” Trump said of price increases during Biden’s term. At one point he even hung his own running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, out to dry, claiming he’d never discussed vetoing a federal abortion ban with Vance despite the senator saying Trump would do so if presented with such a bill.

Harris came out swinging, too, poking Trump on Project 2025—the policy document drawn up by a conservative think tank that has become an albatross around the former president’s neck—and panning “the same old, tired playbook” from Trump: “a bunch of lies, grievances, and name-calling.”

Then, Harris landed what would ultimately prove to be the knockout punch of the night. Responding to a question on immigration—a weak issue for her—Harris pivoted to the former president. “He’s going to talk about immigration a lot tonight even when it’s not the subject that is being raised,” she said, sounding a bit like a well-rehearsed prosecutor addressing a jury. “And I’m going to do something really unusual and I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies, because it’s a really interesting thing to watch.”

“People start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” Harris said as the usually impassive Trump raised his eyebrows. “And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you.”

From that moment on, Trump’s composure—much ballyhooed during the fateful debate with Biden when Trump seemed content to let the focus be on the president’s onstage meltdown—permanently slipped. “We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics,” he responded.

But he wasn’t done, turning back to immigration. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs!” he bellowed. “The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating—they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country.”

For the blissfully uninitiated, this was a reference to a viral social media claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing and eating pets and local waterfowl. “Immigrants eating pets, I was a bit confused about that,” said Katherine Bronov, an American University student told TMD from the Harris campaign debate watch party in Philadelphia. Bronov said that even though she’s “chronically online,” she hadn’t come across the story. The Dispatch fact-checked these claims on Tuesday, debunking the fabricated story that had nevertheless settled in pride of place on the social media feeds of many elected Republicans.

Perhaps Trump thought highlighting threats to cats would help win back “childless cat lady” votes, but in fact, it only underscored how enmeshed the former president is in the world of the fringe online right: Laura Loomer—a conspiracy theorist, far-right activist, and social media personality—flew with Trump to the debate yesterday. Just before the event, he FaceTimed with online right-wing influencers.

After the rally jab, the former president leaned into his most unhinged impulses. When pressed by moderator David Muir on his role in the Capitol riot on January 6, he evoked Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was shot by police as she tried to force her way into the Speaker’s Lobby just feet from lawmakers, and suggested that no one on the “other side” was killed that day. He referred to himself and the rioters as “we” before stopping himself and saying “this group of people,” instead.

He also reversed his apparent admission last week that he’d lost the 2020 election “by a whisker,” saying that, in fact, he didn’t “acknowledge at all” that he lost the election and the comment was sarcasm.

In a tense moment, he also suggested Harris was the reason he was shot in July. “She weaponized. I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me,” he said. “They talk about democracy. I’m a threat to democracy. They’re the threat to democracy.”

The former president’s answers highlighted why at least some disaffected Republicans have thrown their support behind Harris. “I think there are probably lots of people who have policy misgivings with Vice President Harris, but like me, will vote for her because of character and fitness concerns,” Tuan Samahon—a Villanova University law professor and a Republican before 2016—told TMD at the Harris watch party.

Samahon said before the debate started that he hoped the vice president would reassure independents and disenchanted Republicans like himself that she’d represent their interests. “She did try to symbolically reassure that she would be president for all, that she would turn the page and look forward,” he said afterward. “But I thought more persuasive was what she elicited from Trump—Trump’s repeated incapacity to assure that he could or would be president of all. His outbursts reaffirmed he is a small, petty, and self-regarding man who is in it for one person: Trump.”

The former president’s inability to keep his cool made Harris’ night much easier than it might have otherwise been. On two of her biggest electoral weaknesses—the border and various flips flops on left-wing positions—Harris was largely able to evade serious questioning as Trump demanded more time to redress grievances.

Harris also had to play surprisingly little defense regarding her own record. When moderators Muir and Linsey Davis asked her about all the previous positions she is now backing away from—defunding the police, decriminalizing illegal immigration, cracking down on gun ownership, and banning fracking—Harris vaguely answered that while some positions had changed, she had always prioritized “standing up for those who are most vulnerable” and asserted that the “true measure of a leader is not about beating people down but building them up.” She received no follow-up questions.

The vice president was back on offense when it came to foreign policy, where she focused on making Trump seem easily swayed by—and, indeed, beholden to—foreign strongmen. And his rebuttals seemed only to reinforce her line of attack. At one point, Harris claimed that “world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump,” to which he retorted that at least Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has a … pliable … relationship with the democratic process, liked him. He also cited his supposed intimidation factor as a deterrent, claiming that if he were president, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East “never would have started.”

Trump illustrated that he is far more interested in ending wars than in winning them: He insisted the wars in Ukraine and Gaza could be easily “settled,” but didn’t say how and multiple times refused to say he wanted Ukraine to win the war against Russia. “I want the war to stop,” he said. The former president also claimed that Harris “hates Israel” and ominously predicted that “Israel will not exist within two years from now” if she becomes president.

After the debate, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff joined her supporters at the watch party. Emhoff embraced his proud husband role, shouting, “I told you she was ready,” as he introduced Harris. The vice president offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the debate, saying, “I think that we think today was a good day.” But she quickly added that the race is far from over: “We’re still the underdogs in this race, it’s tight.”

In a slightly less circumspect fashion—and perhaps tacitly admitting he felt like he had some clean-up work to do after his performance—Trump opted to stick around at the debate venue and spin for himself. “I think it was the best debate personally that I have had,” he told scores of reporters as they struggled to hear him in the cavernous spin room. “I felt very good. I had a good time doing it.”

Worth Your Time

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In a gripping piece of history for Politico Magazine, journalist Garrett M. Graff in 2016 interviewed two dozen crew, staff, military personnel, and passengers who were on and around Air Force One immediately after the attacks that morning. “[Chief of staff Andy Card] and I are there with the president,” said adviser Karl Rove. “The president gets this call from [Vice President Dick] Cheney—we didn’t know who it was at the time, we just knew the phone rang. He said ‘yes,’ then there was a pause as he listened. Then another ‘yes.’ You had an unreal sense of time that whole day. I don’t know whether it was 10 seconds or two minutes. Then he said, ‘You have my authorization.’ Then he listens for a while longer. He closes off the conversation. He turns to us and says that he’s just authorized the shoot-down of hijacked airliners.”

What does Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah think now of his last-minute push at the 2016 RNC convention to stop the first Trump presidential nomination? “When I showed him a photograph—the senator himself, on the convention floor back in 2016, screaming in opposition to a rules package that effectively ended the campaign to free delegates to vote against Trump—Lee grimaced,” Tim Alberta wrote in The Atlantic. “I asked him whether he’d changed over the past eight years. ‘All of us change as times change,’ he said, shrugging. As our conversation went on, however, the senator’s tone shifted. He began to insist that, in fact, he hadn’t changed; that what the world was seeing and hearing from him was no Trump-induced abnormality but rather the realest, rawest version of himself. ‘Those who know me,’ Lee said, ‘know that privately, this is who I am.’ … [The] more we dwelled on Lee’s actions during the 2016 campaign—suggesting that Trump was an aspiring autocrat, attempting to sabotage his nomination, calling for him to quit the race—the more contrite Lee sounded for having doubted Trump in the first place. ‘I was a jerk,’ the senator said. ‘I was a jerk to him.’”

The Daily Pennsylvanian: [University Of Pennsylvania] To Limit Statements On Local And World Events In Move Toward Institutional Neutrality

President Joe Biden, speaking to the press on Tuesday:

I’m going up to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York, then we’re going to watch the debate and tomorrow I’m doing 9/11.

Rolling Stone: Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, Signs Post ‘Childless Cat Lady’

In the Zeitgeist

Yellowstone producer Taylor Sheridan is back at it again with another modern frontier tale featuring Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, and Billy Bob Thornton—delivering a line only he could make sound convincing: “I quit drinkin’—I’ll stick with beer.”

