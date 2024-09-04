Chinese Economy Faces Choppy Waters

Happy Wednesday! Monday was redemption day for competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who was uninvited from this year’s annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest due to his endorsement of a vegan hot dog. But Chestnut cemented his status as the greatest of all time earlier this week, downing 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes and easily beating Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi, who came out of retirement to eat a measly 66.

You come at the king, you best not miss.

The Economy Xi Wants

China’s economic woes have been the subject of many a headline over the last few years, and the bad vibes appear to be reflected in the country’s online sentiment, with censors and state media trying to stifle discussions about a new era of Chinese economic decline affectionately referred to as a “garbage time of history.”

Signs of the country’s struggles continue to abound, but Beijing is doubling down on “Chinese-style modernization” policies that some economists argue will worsen the distortions already plaguing the world’s second-largest economy as trade tensions with the U.S. and other developed economies remain elevated.

After China eased its “zero-COVID” lockdown policies in late 2022, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hoped the country’s economy would come roaring back to pre-pandemic growth levels that had once been a feature of modern Chinese markets—China’s economy grew at an average annual rate of 9.5 percent between 1979 and 2018, according to World Bank data. But the economy is still sputtering a year and a half later, dragged down by …

Nature is capable of many wondrous feats, like creating the marvel that is a diamond—but then again, so are humans. “Lab diamonds are a testament to the principle that what nature can do, man is capable of doing better,” Javid Lakha argued for Works in Progress. “At the upper end of the market, it is not pos­sible to tell the difference between lab diamonds and mined diamonds with the naked eye. … In Western civilization, a pernicious belief has taken hold, that what is ‘natural’ is good and what is man-made is inferior or harmful. Wordsworth, in his poem ‘The Tables Turned’, expresses it best: ‘Sweet is the lore which nature brings; Our meddling intellect Mis-shapes the beauteous forms of things; – We murder to dissect.’ But human intellect and the scientific method are the foundations of our prosperity. Nature is not a superior craftsman: it is our resource, and we can and should improve upon it. In materials science, this has been obvious for a long time. … Lab diamonds are a further testament to this.”

Can you listen to too much music? “As Jars of Clay write in their song ‘Headphones,’ there is a temptation to retreat from real emotions through sound: ‘We go our separate ways … with our headphones on,’” Peter Biles observed in Plough. “Music yielded instances of healing, grace, and beauty, but I also used it to manufacture emotions and escape the burden of silence. … Letting music wash over every moment of life without cultivating places for quiet is like reading the classics and never pausing to reflect on their meaning. We become chronic skimmers, afloat in the ocean of noise with our eyes sleeplessly staring into space. Beautiful music has tended to hit me at unexpected times. … I’ve never been able to wrangle a transcendent experience like a cowboy ropes an elusive bull. Every time I’ve tried, I’ve ended up restless and in an emotional flux—focused on myself instead of on the divine. One thing any of us can do, perhaps, is to choose to listen not only to music but to the silence. And we can listen to music in ways that brings us closer together rather than silos us.”

The Hill: Trump On Why Powerful People Got Close To Epstein: ‘He Was A Good Salesman’

“He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy,” Trump said. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them.”

Washington Post: Hvaldimir, Beloved Beluga Whale and Alleged Russian Spy, Found Dead

We have to admit that many entries in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 best TV episodes were before our time—but some were just wrong. (The actual best episode of For All Mankind, for example, is “Hi, Bob.”) We can’t argue, though, with this episode of I Love Lucy cracking the top 20:

