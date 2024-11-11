Democrats Air Their Post-Election Grievances

Happy Monday! And on this Veterans Day, a hearty thank you to all the current and former members of the U.S. military who have bravely and nobly served this country. We’re grateful for your service and devotion.

Knives Out Following Harris’ Loss

Republicans won the White House—and the popular vote—after nominating a twice-impeached convicted felon who is the only president in the history of modern polling to never reach a 50 percent approval rating. The GOP also secured a healthy Senate majority and will likely soon complete its governing trifecta after a few more House races are called.

Democrats are all trying to find the guy who did this.

Elected Democrats, party operatives, and campaign staffers of all stripes have spent the five days since the election conducting an initial post-mortem, trying to figure out what and whom to fault for President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory. The conversation includes a healthy dollop of inside-the-beltway jockeying and palace intrigue, but how Democrats muddle their way through this fleeting moment when the wounds are still raw could define what the party stands for moving forward.

On the surface, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have had nothing but nice things to say about one another. Behind the scenes, however, their respective aides have been waging …

Americans often blame politicians or the radical voices on social media for driving us apart. But what if the fault lies with a different kind of algorithmic automation? “Since the nineteen-sixties, much of American public life has become automated, driven by computers and predictive algorithms that can do the political work of rallying support, running campaigns, communicating with constituents, and even crafting policy,” Jill Lepore wrote for The New Yorker. “In that same stretch of time, the proportion of Americans who say that they trust the U.S. government to do what is right most of the time has fallen from nearly eighty per cent to about twenty per cent. Automated politics, it would seem, makes for very bad government, helping produce an electorate that is alienated, polarized, and mistrustful, and elected officials who are paralyzed by their ability to calculate, in advance, the likely consequences of their actions, down to the last lost primary or donated dollar. … An entire generation of Americans can no longer imagine any other system and, wisely, have very little faith in this one.”

Jordan Watkins, the star wide receiver at Ole Miss, wasn’t always on top of the world. “Before he became a record-setting starter on a top-rated SEC offense, Watkins was that kid from nowhere,” Justin Williams reported for The Athletic. “When Watkins was 8 years old, he sobbed as he watched his mom [being] driven away in the back of a cop car. He can still hear the officer telling him, ‘Don’t worry, your mom will be back soon.’ He didn’t see her again for almost two years.” Watkins’ mother, Paula, was addicted to drugs. “‘It took me a very long time to forgive my mom for going away,’ said Watkins. ‘I hate that in retrospect, because I love my mom to death, but I was clearly acting out to show how much resentment I had toward her.’ … After 14 years, the roots have taken hold. This weekend, Paula and the family will make their regular 400-plus-mile trek to watch Watkins and the Rebels take on Georgia. Cheering on the quiet kid from nowhere.”

Following the devastating fire that collapsed the roof of Notre Dame de Paris in 2019, the eight bells of the cathedral rang out together on Friday morning for the first time in more than five years. The historic church at the heart of Paris will reopen early next month. Christmas in Paris, anyone?

