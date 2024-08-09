Google Latest Target in Antitrust Boom

Happy Friday! Like U.S. Olympic track star Noah Lyles, one of your Morning Dispatchers was recently afflicted with this summer’s strain of COVID-19. Unlike Noah Lyles, she was not putting in Bronze-medal-worthy work between coughs.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Federal Judge Rules Google is a Monopoly

How does New Zealand Olympic triathlete Ainsley Thorpe recover after swimming in the polluted, bacteria-abundant Seine River in Paris? By downing a Coke. “There’s no harm in drinking a Coke after a race,” Thorpe said. “If you Google it, it says it can help.”

There are lots of ways to find information on the internet. But among the various search engines—Bing, Yahoo, or even DuckDuckGo—only Google has become a verb.

On Monday, a federal district judge ruled that Google, in seeking to maintain its position as internet users’ most sought-after search engine, had violated United States antitrust law. Though the decision is downstream of a growing bipartisan consensus in favor of trust-busting, opponents argue the antitrust frenzy is stifling …

Worth Your Time

In The New Yorker, editor David Remnick spoke with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her role in President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race—including a potentially decisive appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” last month. “When I pressed Pelosi to talk in greater detail about her language on ‘Morning Joe,’ she looked at me silently, unblinking,” Remnick wrote. “Finally, as the silence expanded past the boundary of awkward, I said, ‘You’re looking at me and waiting for this moment to pass.’ … Then Pelosi dropped her calculated reserve. ‘I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation,’ she admitted. ‘They won the White House. Bravo. But my concern was: this ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen. The President has to make the decision for that to happen. People were calling. I never called one person. I kept true to my word. Any conversation I had, it was just going to be with him. I never made one call.’”

One year after devastating wildfires leveled Lahaina, a waterfront community on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the area is still a shadow of its former self. “In the months since the disaster, work has been done to clear debris, set up temporary housing, and to mourn and remember loved ones who were lost,” Alan Taylor wrote in The Atlantic, introducing a photo essay from Getty photojournalist Mario Tama. “It was recently reported that lawsuits against the government and utilities have reached a $4 billion settlement. As steps toward rebuilding begin, local organizations are also working to battle the invasive grasses that act as fuel for wildfires, and to reintroduce more fire-resistant native plants.”

NBC News: Trump Compares His January 6 Crowd to the Audience for MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

Trump acknowledged that official estimates put his crowd size as smaller than King’s, but he said he thought he had “more people.”

“But when you look at the exact same picture and everything is the same—because it was the fountains, the whole thing all the way back to go from Lincoln to Washington—and you look at it, and you look at the picture of my crowd … we actually had more people,” he said.

NOTUS: Lawmakers Hope China Doesn’t Make a Move on Taiwan During U.S. Election Chaos

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul recently shared a different expletive-laced story with NOTUS. During Trump’s last year in office, McCaul remembered, Trump said he’d delivered stern words to the Chinese president. “He told me he told Chairman Xi—I’m not sure I’ve ever said this publicly—that ‘I’m going to bomb the sh– out of you if you invade Taiwan,’” McCaul said. “He’s got this, like, crazy, unpredictable…” McCaul trailed off. “That’s deterrence.”

NBA star Kevin Durant, on representing the United States at the Olympics:

A lot of bullsh— happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too.

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

U.S. track and field athletes continued to clean up on Thursday, helping push the U.S. medal count into triple digits. And we’re pleased to see Ukraine—whose athletes often trained under regular bombardment—collecting some hardware at the games.

