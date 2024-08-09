Happy Friday! Like U.S. Olympic track star Noah Lyles, one of your Morning Dispatchers was recently afflicted with this summer’s strain of COVID-19. Unlike Noah Lyles, she was not putting in Bronze-medal-worthy work between coughs.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Federal Judge Rules Google is a Monopoly

How does New Zealand Olympic triathlete Ainsley Thorpe recover after swimming in the polluted, bacteria-abundant Seine River in Paris? By downing a Coke. “There’s no harm in drinking a Coke after a race,” Thorpe said. “If you Google it, it says it can help.”

There are lots of ways to find information on the internet. But among the various search engines—Bing, Yahoo, or even DuckDuckGo—only Google has become a verb.

On Monday, a federal district judge ruled that Google, in seeking to maintain its position as internet users’ most sought-after search engine, had violated United States antitrust law. Though the decision is downstream of a growing bipartisan consensus in favor of trust-busting, opponents argue the antitrust frenzy is stifling free-market competition and harming consumers.

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Google in October 2020, claiming the tech giant had violated antitrust laws. The legal challenge continued under the Biden administration’s DOJ, and every state except Alabama—plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam—joined either the DOJ’s lawsuit or a similar, state-led challenge, both of which were heard and decided together by U.S. Federal District Court Judge Amit Mehta.

And in a 286-page opinion issued earlier this week, Mehta ruled Google’s search engine violated federal antitrust law. “Google is a monopolist,” he wrote. “And it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.”

There’s no question that for internet queries, Google is the place consumers go—and by overwhelming margins. Mehta asserted in his decision that Google’s market share for search queries is at or above 90 percent. Its next closest competitor, Bing, apparently fields less than 6 percent of queries.

However, opponents of Mehta’s decision argue Google’s market share isn’t evidence of a monopoly—only that consumers overwhelmingly prefer its search engine. “It’s not hurting consumers, right? We don’t see these higher prices in [searches],” said Jessica Melugin, director of the Center for Technology and Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. “Where’s the harm?”

Mehta acknowledges that some of this dominance is owed to “shrewd business decisions” that have improved the product—not inherently anticompetitive behavior. “That may be a problem for competitors,” Melugin told TMD, “but that’s not an antitrust harm that merits antitrust intervention.”

At the heart of the original complaint, and indeed, the decision, are contracts that make Google’s search engine the “default” engine. Buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Macbook laptop? Apple’s Safari browser is set automatically to Google. Buy an Android? A Google search bar comes pre-installed on the device. In 2022, Google paid Apple in the neighborhood of $20 billion to make its product the default search engine on Apple-manufactured devices.

It’s not simply that it has the contracts—it’s the value those contracts provide to Google.

“According to the decision, Google used these exclusive contracts to drive search volumes,” Will Rinehart explained in his Techne newsletter yesterday, “which in turn drove user data that helped improve search quality to the detriment of its competitors.”

But is this anticompetitive? “Consumers are getting what they want,” said Melugin. “And consumer benefit and welfare should be the cornerstone of any antitrust consideration.” In fact, Apple and Mozilla—which also has a default search engine contract with Google for its Firefox browser—have occasionally reviewed Google’s search engine quality and found it to be superior to the field.

On Advisory Opinions, Sarah argued the decision was “bonkerstown nonsense”—not because of Mehta’s reasoning, but because of a fundamental flaw in written antitrust law. “The Sherman Antitrust Act, I think, is an unintelligible principle from Congress that you can punish companies for trying to prevent their competitors from putting them out of business,” she said.

Google has already said it will appeal the decision. “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available,” said Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs.

That process will also delay any remedies Mehta might impose that could change how Google—or other tech giants under the antitrust microscope—operate. Mehta could order Google to dismantle parts of its internet search business that enable its so-called monopolization. There may also be changes to the practice of paying to make search engines the default platform for certain hardware.

But the latter change may not actually change anything about Google’s dominance, as Will explained yesterday:

Both the DOJ’s complaint and the decision rest upon the notion that search engine defaults afford extraordinary economic power. Some expect that remedies will change these circumstances, but shifting defaults doesn’t always mean people will stay with that choice. In fact, there are only some cases where setting the default can move markets. As one study summarized, defaults tend to be powerful only when options are numerous, have complex attributes, or are difficult to distinguish. That’s not exactly what’s going on here; people know the difference between Google and Bing.

Even still, the ramifications of the ruling could be significant. “It’s going to change the web. It’s going to change big business,” said Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project. “I think every [major] CEO in the country is going to get a memo saying, ‘Here’s what this means for our business.’ … I think you’re going to see it really bring monopolization law forward.”

But Melugin compares this case to United States v. Microsoft—a 2001 decision that branded Microsoft a monopolist over the web browser industry—but didn’t spark a new era of antitrust challenges. “I don’t think it’s a revolutionary, neo-Brandesian expansion of antitrust law,” said Melugin. “I think it could be harmful if this was upheld, but I don’t think it’s going to change antitrust law, fundamentally.”

And it’s not just a Democratic priority. The Google lawsuit originated with the Trump administration. And fittingly, it’s former President Donald Trump’s very own running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who’s among the Republicans most gung-ho for trust-busting. “We gotta break this company up,” Vance said of Google in March. “You hear growing calls—and frankly, from across the political spectrum—recognizing that Google is too big, too powerful, and they use their market power to control American politics and to control American democracy.”

Vance hopes more Republicans will come to embrace, not fight, aggressive antitrust litigation. “A lot of my Republican colleagues look at Lina Khan … and they say, ‘Well Lina Khan is sort of engaged in some sort of fundamental evil thing,’” Vance said in February. “I look at Lina Khan as one of the few people in the Biden administration that I think is doing a pretty good job.”

Despite the bipartisan spirit behind the antitrust push, the government may ultimately be overreaching when it comes to what makes a company’s behavior anticompetitive. “I can’t walk into the court and say, ‘I am just not as smart as Steve Jobs,’” said Melugin, “‘and it’s really acting as a barrier to entry for me to compete with him.’”

NBA star Kevin Durant, on representing the United States at the Olympics:

A lot of bullsh— happens in our country. But a lot of great things happen, too.

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

U.S. track and field athletes continued to clean up on Thursday, helping push the U.S. medal count into triple digits. And we’re pleased to see Ukraine—whose athletes often trained under regular bombardment—collecting some hardware at the games.

