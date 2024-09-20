Israel’s Focus Shifts North After Electronics Attack

Happy Friday! We’d like to give a shoutout to Isaac Frye, the random guy who may not be the odds-on favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award but, due to a printing error, is featured on the baseball card of the guy who is.

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill prospect was excited to receive his first professional baseball cards—until he opened up the box. “All the stats were right, name right, everything right,” Merrill told The Athletic. “And then the picture wasn’t me.”

Israel’s Northern Front Heats Up

In a series of events that would feel like the opening of an implausible spy thriller if they weren’t true, thousands of Hezbollah operatives checked their pagers—yes, pagers—on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. local time in Lebanon, expecting to see a message from the Iran-backed terrorist organization’s leadership. Instead, within minutes, the devices exploded almost simultaneously in what U.S. officials have confirmed was a carefully devised Israeli attack on the group that has bedeviled Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

The explosions came a day after the Israeli government deemed returning displaced residents of northern Israel to their homes a specific war aim—a pivot that followed nearly a year of evacuations due to ongoing Hezbollah attacks. As Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared on Thursday that Israel “crossed all rules and red lines” with the pager attack, Israeli fighter jets continued to target terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon throughout the day and overnight.

Twelve people were killed in Tuesday’s blasts in Lebanon, and thousands were injured, but, in an even more outlandish twist, the carnage wasn’t over: On Wednesday afternoon, Hezbollah walkie-talkies blew up simultaneously in cities across the country, killing twenty people and wounding hundreds.

So how did Israeli intelligence—as U.S. officials have confirmed it was, though the Israeli government has only glancingly acknowledged the twin attacks—conduct this daring and intensely targeted strike in broad daylight, against thousands of terrorist operatives embedded in Lebanese society? It played …

Worth Your Time

Reporting from civil war-torn Sudan, the New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof wrote of the destruction and horrid conditions Sudanese villagers have faced. “When an Arab militia rampaged through Maryam Suleiman’s village in the Darfur region of Sudan last year and lined up men and boys to massacre, the gunmen were blunt about their purpose,” he wrote. “‘We don’t want to see any Black people,’ a militia leader said, adding mockingly: ‘We don’t even want to see black trash bags.’ To make his point, Maryam recalled, he shot a donkey because it was black. … The atrocities underway near here are an echo of the Darfur genocide of two decades ago, with the additional complication of famine.” Kristof recalled his interactions with a 17-year-old orphaned girl: “‘When there isn’t enough food, I give it to my sisters and brother,” she told me. … ‘I’d rather my sisters and brother eat, because they cry when they go hungry,’ she said. ‘And I can’t bear to hear them cry.’”

In the Wall Street Journal, Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw reported on two children who discovered their parents—exchanged as part of the prisoner swap that freed reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russian captivity—were Russian spies. “‘Ludwig’ and ‘Maria’ had suffered an abrupt end to their clandestine careers, arrested just after finishing breakfast in their suburban home and outed as deep-cover spies for Moscow,” Parkinson and Hinshaw wrote. “How to break it to the kids? Please, they’d quietly pleaded with their Slovenian escorts, don’t address us by our real names. They hadn’t yet told their son and daughter, touring the cockpit, that they were Russian. … Their children, 9-year-old Daniel and 11-year-old Sophie, knew their mom and dad as Argentine citizens named Ludwig Gisch and Maria Mayer Muños. What they didn’t know is that their family was a carefully constructed lie. … Even after they were caught and jailed for espionage, the couple still hadn’t told their children that Spanish—the family’s language—was a second tongue, learned to fluency for a secret assignment meant to last until the siblings came of age and could hopefully be recruited to follow in their footsteps.”

CNN: ‘I’m a Black NAZI!’: NC GOP Nominee for Governor Made Dozens of Disturbing Comments on Porn Forum

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to Oprah Winfrey:

If somebody breaks in my house, they’re getting shot. I probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later.

BBC: New York Teen Accused Of Taking Subway Train And Crashing It

