Russian Influence Scheme Targets Right-Wing Media Site

Happy Friday! Look, we’re willing to tolerate a lot of opinions from New Yorkers about the proper way to eat pizza, but former Mayor Bill De Blasio angrily dumping coconut on his New York slice is simply a bridge too far.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘It Just Feels Like Overt Shilling’

In early June 2023, the founder of a new media startup backed by a low-profile, Paris-based businessman was trying to convince a political commentator to come on board.

One of the founders of the Nashville-based Tenet Media and the assistant to the prospective employee were scheduled to have a meeting with Eduard Grigoriann, who was supposedly financially supporting the project.

Grigoriann had set the meeting for 5 p.m. France time.

At 3:58 p.m. in Paris, he sent an email telling the participants he was ready for the call. Though he was an hour early for a 5 p.m. meeting in France, he was right on time in Moscow, which was an hour ahead. After a quick Google search for “time in Paris,” Grigoriann emailed again: “Sorry, wrong hour,” he told them. “Didn’t sync the calendar.”

But Grigoriann—the elusive, deep-pocketed financial backer—was a total fabrication. Indeed, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed on Wednesday, he was one of four made-up “personas” working with the founders of Tenet Media, in addition to two real-life Russians employed by RT, formerly Russia Today.

Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva—employees of the state-owned Russian broadcaster—were charged with conspiring to act as unregistered foreign agents and conspiring to launder nearly $10 million to Tenet to support a Russian malign influence operation via the right-wing website. The scheme was meant to …

Worth Your Time

Might some Medicare recipients not be as sick as the government claims? “The trick is lucrative,” Charles Silver and David Hyman reported in the Wall Street Journal. “The Journal recently reported that insurers took $50 billion from Medicare over three years by adding fake illnesses to patients’ diagnoses. Criminals and legitimate providers—hospitals, physician groups, drug manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers and insurers—raid the Treasury in other ways too. Within the past few weeks, it was reported that crooked brokers and insurers are helping five million ObamaCare enrollees enjoy $20 billion a year in premium subsidies by misrepresenting their incomes, and that half or more of Medicaid’s annual $217 billion budget for long-term care goes to people wealthy enough to cover their bills,” they wrote. “The government can’t tell which claims are legitimate, so it pays them all and occasionally chases fraudsters after discovering it has been robbed. By failing to audit bills before paying them, the federal government squanders hundreds of billions of dollars every year. As long as it controls how healthcare dollars are spent, fraud will persist and services will cost more than they should.”

Fishing is generally a leisurely, relaxing, serene activity. But not always, Tyler Austin Harper—a fisherman who swims out into rough seas at night to catch a big one—wrote in The Atlantic. “The wave comes, throat-high and hungry,” he wrote. “I manage to keep hold of my fishing rod, and I’m reeling in lost line and treading water and trying to forget all the stories I’ve heard about sharks as a second large wave begins sucking me up its face. … Wetsuiting is a form of saltwater fishing that involves wearing a wetsuit and wading or swimming out to offshore rocks—almost exclusively at night, often during storms—to access deeper water or faster currents than can be reached in traditional waders.” The secret to such gumption? “Wetsuiters are all mad, and they always have been. Spending sleepless night after sleepless night up to your chest in the riotous Atlantic, hunting fish the size of a preschooler, isn’t a hobby that people who are psychologically grounded pursue. … More than a few have lost marriages and jobs in their desperate quest for this fish. Some have lost their life.”

Reuters: Trump Says He Will Tap [Elon] Musk To Lead Government Efficiency Commission If Elected

The Hill: Putin Quips That He ‘Supports’ Harris, Citing ‘Infectious’ Laugh

Washington Post: Water Buffalo Escapes Slaughter, Evades Police, Becomes Local Celebrity

In the Zeitgeist

In this world, nothing is certain except death, taxes, and a new Star Wars spin-off. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set to premiere on Disney+ in December, will follow four kids traveling the galaxy, searching for a way to their home—the perfect recipe for … checks years-old English literature notes … a bildungsroman space opera?

Toeing the Company Line