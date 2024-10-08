Southern Appalachia Eyes Recovery After Helene

Happy Tuesday! Raise your hand if you want your Morning Dispatchers to go on a well-documented road trip like our friends Mike and Drucker. 🤚

Helene’s Long Tail

Folks in the hills and mountains of East Tennessee and western North Carolina aren’t accustomed to seeing the distinctive double rotors on Army-green Chinook helicopters flying overhead in tight formations, descending below the tree line, and getting airborne again.

But they now come and go frequently with elements of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division temporarily stationing itself at the small municipal airport in Greeneville, Tennessee. The 101st and newly arrived units of the 82nd Airborne Division in Asheville, North Carolina, are now running frequent missions to drop supplies in some of the most isolated pockets of the lower Appalachian mountains still mucking themselves out from the damage of Hurricane Helene.

In places like Asheville or the college mountain town of Boone, North Carolina, recovery has moved from reacting to the acute needs of the historic floods and transitioned into longer-term rebuilding: re-establishing utilities and communications and figuring out how to return at least some aspects of life back to something resembling functional. But in isolated and rural places, volunteers and community members are still …

While conservatives have expressed deep opposition to the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) movement prevalent in academia, should they similarly oppose equity as an educational principle? In National Affairs, Michael Petrilli argued no. “It’s a mistake for those on the right to shun the conversation about educational equity, for two reasons,” he wrote. “First, most educators aren’t hard-core ideologues seeking to trample our traditions of individual responsibility. … When they hear calls for ‘educational equity,’ they think it means simply doing right by children often shortchanged by schools—especially low-income students and students of color. In short, they want what most on the right would call ‘equality of opportunity.’ Many of these educators are open to counterpoints to the left’s vision of equity. Second, political conservatives can nudge these educators toward a version of educational equity that isn’t at odds with excellence. … Their goal should be to do educational equity right.”

Three years ago, a home church community in China fled the country together. Plough magazine interviewed the pastor, Pan Yongguang. “The person who preached the gospel to me was a member of a house church,” he said. “As my faith matured, I realized that the Three-Self Church authorized by the atheist Communist Party of China is not true Christianity but a tool for ideological rule. In China, the house churches are the true churches that follow the teachings of the Bible. When I became a pastor, I knew that if I established a house church it would inevitably be suppressed by the government, and I was ready and willing to pay the price.”

