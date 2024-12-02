Syrian Rebels Retake Aleppo in Shock Offensive

Happy Monday! We missed you guys! Who’s ready to catch up on five days’ worth of news?
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- A coalition of Syrian rebel groups on Saturday seized most of the country’s northwest city of Aleppo, surprising both international observers and the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. Calling itself the Military Operations Command, the rebel grouping consists of Islamists and insurgent groups backed by Turkey, and it launched its offensive on Wednesday from the opposition stronghold of Idlib in northwest Syria. Along with Syrian fighter planes, Russian jets began airstrikes against the city on Saturday for the first time since 2016, when rebel forces were forced out of the key hub.
- President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday that he plans to nominate Kash Patel, a former federal prosecutor and national security staffer, to serve as director of the FBI—a position currently held by Christopher Wray. Patel has been one of Trump’s most loyal allies and a harsh critic of the bureau, arguing that it needs to be purged to root out political bias and end what he believes to be the politically motivated prosecutions of Trump and his allies. Trump first nominated Wray to what is typically a 10-year term atop the agency in 2017 after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, but quickly soured on his pick and reportedly came close to firing him near the end of his first term.
- President Joe Biden on Sunday evening issued a presidential pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, going back on repeated promises in recent months that he would not help his son avoid federal prosecution and conviction. Hunter Biden was facing sentencing later this month in two separate federal cases involving gun and tax evasion charges. “I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice—and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further,” President Biden said in a statement. “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.” Hunter was pardoned for any crimes he “committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.” In a separate statement released Sunday night, Hunter wrote that he had “taken responsibility for [his] mistakes during the darkest days of [his] addiction,” and that he will “never take the clemency [he has] been given today for granted.”
- Egypt hosted Hamas officials on Sunday for negotiations with Egyptian officials toward a hostage-ceasefire deal in Gaza, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security meeting to discuss a potential agreement. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina traveled to Israel last week and said Friday that President-elect Trump wants a deal before he takes office. “I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue,” Graham said. “He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end.” Hamas on Saturday released a propaganda video that seemed to include proof of life of Edan Alexander, an American hostage the group has held since October 7, 2023. There are some 100 hostages still being held in Gaza, many of whom are believed to be dead and seven of whom are American.
- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday that it would halt aid deliveries to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing connecting Israel to Gaza. U.N. officials said the “humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible,” citing recent looting by armed groups as well as “hurdles from Israeli authorities,” “political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid,” and the “ongoing siege.” Israeli officials pushed back on the UNRWA’s characterization of the situation, claiming UNRWA was only responsible for 7 percent of all aid that was delivered into the Gaza Strip in November.
- A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon mostly held over the weekend, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming it struck several sites actively being used by Hezbollah fighters while refraining from large-scale operations. Israel and Lebanon signed a 60-day ceasefire that went into effect on Wednesday, stipulating that Israeli forces withdraw from Lebanon and Hezbollah forces draw back to 25 miles from the Israel-Lebanon border during that time frame. A U.N.-forum, chaired by France and the United States, will oversee the terms of the deal.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized record levels of new military spending on Sunday as Russia approved its budget for 2025. Almost 33 percent of the national budget will be marked for defense in the coming year, up from about 28 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued Friday that the “hot stage” of the war between Russia and Ukraine could be ended by offering NATO membership to Ukraine.
- Three Americans being held in China on drug and espionage charges were exchanged on Thursday for three Chinese prisoners held by the U.S. government, leading the State Department to remove a travel advisory warning of the risk of wrongful detention in China. Among those released were an American man who’d been sentenced to death for a drug trafficking charge, despite the lack of evidence, and two Americans who’d been accused of espionage. Two of the Chinese nationals released from U.S. custody had reportedly engaged in espionage; the third was a student “connected to influential members of the Communist Party in China” who was convicted in 2021 for possessing child pornography.
- China’s foreign ministry said that it had “lodged serious protest” with the United States Sunday over Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s visit to Hawaii. Hawaii is the first stop on Lai’s trip, after which he will visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Palau, and Guam, in a tour of nations that recognize Taiwan’s independence. “Peace is priceless, and war has no winners,” Lai said at a dinner in Hawaii on Saturday attended by a few members of Congress and former U.S. officials. “We have to fight, fight together to prevent war.”
- Tens of thousands of people in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi protested over the weekend against the government’s recent withdrawal from European Union membership negotiations. The anti-European Georgian Dream party increased its governing majority in elections earlier this month, which the European Parliament officially categorized as “neither free nor fair.” The State Department announced Saturday that the U.S. would be suspending its strategic partnership with Georgia, due to the government’s increasingly authoritarian methods and use of “excessive force” against protesters.
- Kosovan police arrested eight people on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in a massive blast that damaged a canal one day earlier, temporarily halting water and power supplies to Kosovo’s cities. Kosovo police chief Gazmend Hoxha said that police had seized a large arsenal of weapons and explosives hidden in more than ten locations. Police have alleged that the weapons and explosion were linked to Civilna Zastita, a pro-Serb group, and that it was supported by the Serbian government. “Belgrade and Serbia have nothing to do with those events,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Sunday, baselessly accusing Kosovo of orchestrating the attacks itself.
- The Trump transition team said last week that many of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet picks had been targeted with a spate of bomb threats and swatting attacks, the same week that most of Connecticut’s congressional delegation received bomb threats. None of the threats proved credible, according to statements by lawmakers, law enforcement, and members of the Trump transition team. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for “maximum” security protection for members of Congress on Friday, and House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned the bomb threats as “dangerous and insane.”
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, just days after Trump’s threat of a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports. The two reportedly discussed trade, border security, pipelines, and defense spending, in a conversation that Trump characterized as “very productive.”
- The United Kingdom’s House of Commons on Friday voted 330 to 275 on Friday to advance a bill allowing terminally ill adults in England and Wales to commit suicide. If the bill passes a further vote, it will allow terminally ill people who are over the age of 18 to be provided with lethal drugs that they can take to end their lives. Conservative MP Danny Kruger, who led the opposition to the law, argued that ministers were “the people who protect the most vulnerable in society from harm and yet we stand on the brink of abandoning that role,” in favor of a “state suicide service.”
- Right-wing political commentator Dinesh D’Souza on Sunday published an apology to Mark Andrews, the Georgia man he wrongly identified as being a “ballot mule” in 2000 Mules, D’Souza’s debunked 2022 film alleging mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “We recently learned that surveillance videos used in the film may not have actually been correlated with the geolocation data. I know that the film and my book create the impression that these individuals were mules that had been identified as suspected ballot harvesters based on their geotracked cell phone data,” D’Souza wrote. “I apologize to Mr. Andrews. I make this apology not under the terms of a settlement agreement or other duress, but because it is the right thing to do, given what we have now learned.” Andrews had sued D’Souza for defamation in 2022, alleging the film had falsely accused him of illegally transferring ballots. Salem Media, which published the book and film, also apologized to Andrews earlier this year and halted distribution of the film.
Syrian Civil War Heats Up
As Syrian rebels charged into Aleppo over the weekend, setting foot in the city for the first time since they were forced out in 2016, some residents greeted them in the street with hugs.
The Syrian opposition launched a surprise offensive on Wednesday that quickly saw its forces take the major city over the weekend, a sign that one of the world’s frozen—yet continuously lethal—conflicts seems to be heating up once again.
The renewed fighting 13 years after the beginning of the war appears to be an effort to exploit new weakness and distraction among the Syrian government’s key partners—Russia, Hezbollah, and Iran—but it’s unclear how long the spasm of violence will last and what kind of enduring destabilizing effect, if any, it might have on the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad.
Videos and images over the course of the last few days purported to show rebel forces in Aleppo burning Syrian flags and vandalizing posters of Assad, with whom they’ve been locked in a …
Worth Your Time
- Why did Democrats fail to convince voters that they took inflation, the economy, and immigration seriously this election cycle? “One possibility is that Democratic advocacy groups are prominently pushing ideas that even their own most progressive voters are lukewarm about,” Stephen Hawkins and Daniel Yudkin wrote for The Atlantic. “Another is that Donald Trump’s campaign successfully linked Kamala Harris’s campaign with controversial transgender-policy stances. In a widely seen attack ad, a 2019 interview clip of Harris explaining her support for publicly funded sex-change surgeries for prisoners, including undocumented immigrants, was punctuated by a voiceover intoning that ‘Kamala is for they/them; President Trump is for you.’ In tests run by Harris’s main super PAC, 2.7 percent of voters shifted toward Trump after being shown the ad—a massive result. The constant reinforcement of the link between Harris and this policy, coupled with Harris’s apparent inability or unwillingness to publicly distance herself from it, likely reinforced Americans’ association of trans issues with Democrats.”
- The New Yorker investigated a college-football phenomenon: annual games between mighty powerhouses like Georgia and cupcakes like the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “Scheduling the rest of the games is a kind of art,” Louisa Thomas wrote. “Some games are what’s known as home-and-home series—teams take turns playing home and away, most often without money exchanging hands. Athletic directors target a certain strength of schedule. Then finances come into play. Departments need to fund their expenses, which they do get from selling games to richer teams. They consider logistical factors, like the distance between a stadium and an airport. Having competitive games on the schedule is a factor, too. Cupcake games can be risky for schools, and not only for the team that might find itself losing 63–0. ‘If you’ll allow me to use the industry-specific term here, they’re all dogshit,’ Brown said, of the quality of the games, ‘and people won’t want to go.’”
Presented Without Comment
New York Times: Pete Hegseth’s Mother Accused Her Son of Mistreating Women for Years
The mother of Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, wrote him an email in 2018 saying he had routinely mistreated women for years and displayed a lack of character.
“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope Hegseth wrote, stating that she still loved him. …
Mrs. Hegseth, in a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, said that she had sent her son an immediate follow-up email at the time apologizing for what she had written. She said she had fired off the original email “in anger, with emotion” at a time when he and his wife were going through a very difficult divorce.
Also Presented Without Comment
Politico: Biden’s Frustrating Photo Finish
As grim reality has set in following DONALD TRUMP’s election victory, those staffers toiling away in the West Wing and EEOB have had something else sapping their morale — and blowing up their group chats: a growing concern that they might not get their departure photos with the president, a meaningful memento for those who have served in this and past administrations. …
Biden did not take any departure photos for several months, perplexing staffers who’ve always appreciated his personal touch. “They just took them off his schedule months ago, and no one knows why,” the former official said. “Of course the culture is bad over there if they’re not doing the little things.”
In the Zeitgeist
It was rivalry weekend in college football, and things got … heated in several stadiums across the country. For the record, guys, you can’t actually plant a flag on AstroTurf, anyway.
There were also plenty of intra-Dispatch tensions over Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Saturday—but boy was it fun to watch for everyone except managing editor Rachael Larimore.
