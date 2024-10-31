The Fight to Define the Last Days of the Campaign

Happy Thursday! And happy Halloween! Shout out to TMD reader Denise M. for the great, last-minute costume idea for political junkies in yesterday’s comment section: Biden’s Missing Apostrophe. (Another strong contender: Garbage Man Trump.)

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Freedom, Fascism, and Garbage

On January 5, 2024, President Joe Biden kicked his reelection campaign into gear with a rally in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. “Today, we’re here to answer the most important of questions. Is democracy still America’s sacred cause? I mean it,” Biden said in remarks that focused on the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. “It’s what the 2024 election is all about.”

Nearly eight months later, on Tuesday evening, Vice President Kamala Harris stood at the Ellipse—the park just south of the White House where Trump rallied his supporters on that fateful day. “This election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different candidates,” she told a large rally audience. “It is a choice about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American or ruled by chaos and division.”

After two presidential debates, a historic ticket shakeup, and two assassination attempts, the Democratic pitch to voters sounds a lot like it did at the beginning of the campaign. Or does it?

With less than a week to Election Day, both campaigns appear to be going back to basics. After losing much of her lead in national polling, Harris is leaning into a negative message she’d largely sidelined, including deploying the “f-word”—“fascism,” that is. The Trump campaign, meanwhile …

Worth Your Time

Elon Musk’s PAC launched a massive door-knocking campaign for Trump in recent weeks, and in Wired, Jake Lahut reported on how it’s going. “In Michigan, canvassers and paid door knockers for the former president, contracted by a firm associated with America PAC, have been subjected to poor working conditions,” he wrote. “A number of them have been driven around in the back of a seatless U-Haul van, according to video obtained by WIRED, and threatened that their lodging at a local motel wouldn’t be paid for if they didn’t meet canvassing quotas. One door knocker alleges that they didn’t even know they were signing up for anything having to do with Musk or Trump.”

In a three-part series for the Wall Street Journal’s podcast “The Journal,” Kate Linebaugh and Lingling Wei reported on the disappearance of China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang. “The last day that Qin Gang, China’s then-foreign minister was seen in public, was on June 25 of last year,” Linebaugh said. “It was a hot humid day in Beijing and according to his official schedule, Qin spent some of that day carrying out his foreign minister duties as usual. Mostly, this meant meeting other foreign ministers. … Qin was foreign minister, the country’s top diplomat. He was a member of the upper echelon of the political elite. And he had the backing of China’s powerful leader, Xi Jinping. Qin had risen high and was expected to keep rising. But instead, after that day in June, Qin disappeared.”

NBC News: Elon Musk Asks Voters to Brace for Economic ‘Hardship,’ Deep Spending Cuts in Potential Trump Cabinet Role

In the Zeitgeist

