The Trump Team Turns to Education

Donald Trump seems surprised by the ferocity of the Canadian response to his attempts to strong-arm the country with his imbecilic bullying and threats to annex it. I am not. Canadian pride may sometimes take the form of toxic anti-Americanism, but there is no doubting the resolve or the patriotism of our neighbors to the north. Other than the fact that he is one of the few conservative leaders in the Western world who has literally cut the size of government (by reducing the number of members on the Toronto city council), I do not know much about Doug Ford, the Conservative premier of Ontario who has promised to fight back against Trump’s predations with such tools as he has at his disposal. But he has made a pretty good showing for himself so far.