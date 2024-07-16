Trump Picks J.D. Vance as Running Mate

Happy Tuesday! We once wrote to you that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered the third-best response a person running for president can give when asked if he’d spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet—that is, that RFK was on Epstein’s plane not zero times or one time, but two times.

He continued in that tradition this week, when asked whether more women would come forward with sexual assault allegations against him: “I don’t know,” he told the Boston Globe. “We’ll see what happens.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

J.D. Vance Gets the Nod

Editor’s Note: Our Dispatch Politics colleagues are on the ground in Milwaukee this week to cover the Republican National Convention. We’ll be including some of their reporting and analysis in TMD over the next few days, but you can—and should—subscribe to Dispatch Politics to get more of their in-depth reporting on this crucial political moment right to your inbox.

MILWAUKEE—Donald Trump has selected Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, setting up the freshman Republican from Ohio as the future of the party and Trump’s MAGA movement.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump posted Monday afternoon on Truth Social, his social media network.

Within an hour of that announcement, Vance was formally nominated by the Republican National Convention. As he walked onto the floor of the Fiserv Forum with Merle Haggard’s “America First” playing over the speakers, the 39-year-old first-term senator and his wife Usha stood with the Ohio delegation for the vote. The convention voted by acclamation to give Vance the nomination; when the presiding RNC member, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, quickly asked for “nay” votes, there were no audible objections.

As our own John McCormack reported in a profile of Vance on the site last week, the unanimous display of approval at the convention is much different than the reception he might have received in 2016. Back then, he was a media darling; the bestselling author of a memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, about his hardscrabble life in rural Appalachia; the arch-Trump critic from Trump country. Vance called the former president “cultural heroin” in the pages of The Atlantic, “America’s Hitler” in a text to a friend, and wondered in a since-deleted tweet, “What percentage of the American population has @RealDonaldTrump sexually assaulted?”

The intervening years have seen the populist try to rehab his image with the MAGA crowd. “I ask folks not to judge me based on …

Cannon’s Shot

Our own Nick Catoggio has a useful heuristic for thinking about the various cases against former President Donald Trump: parents’ secret “pecking order” for their children.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents was the case Nick called “the dependable child,” in a piece last year. “It’s no-nonsense, straightforward, and rock solid, the child you leave in charge when you have to run errands. If anyone’s going to deliver a conviction, it’s this kid.”

But apparently, even the dependable child isn’t perfect.

On Monday, District Judge Aileen Cannon—a Trump appointee overseeing the federal documents case in Florida—dismissed the case on grounds that Smith doesn’t have the authority to prosecute it. Cannon’s decision will likely be appealed, but it’s not clear whether this legal cul-de-sac will be much more than another delay in a case that was already unlikely to be resolved before the November elections.

The prospect of the indictment burst onto the scene nearly two years ago, when federal authorities performed a search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort and home in Florida. It was many months later before we knew exactly what they’d found there: classified documents, allegedly illegally removed from the White House and likewise withheld from the National Archives and Records Administration. Pictures in the 7-count indictment against Trump—unsealed in June of last year—showed piles of boxes of classified documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago and on the ballroom stage. Text messages revealed that Trump instructed his bodyman, Walt Nauta—who was also indicted—to hide documents from a lawyer who came to search his Florida residence.

But the case was bedeviled by delays. Some were expected: A case that hinges on classified evidence was bound to …

