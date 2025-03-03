Trump and Vance’s Tense Standoff with Zelensky Over Ukraine’s Fate

Happy Monday! Paying Dispatch members may notice that a new feature popped up over the weekend: You can now have articles and newsletters read to you, by clicking the “Listen” button at the top of the page.

An Oval Office Altercation

Asked about his recent characterization of President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” ahead of the Ukrainian leader’s planned visit to the White House, President Donald Trump experienced a bout of amnesia: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question.”

But any goodwill between the two men was short-lived. On Friday, a visit intended to finalize a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine devolved into a three-way shouting match between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance as growing divides between the new administration and Kyiv came to the fore. Washington’s European allies are now fearful that the clash, which pitted Trump’s blind determination to “make a deal” against Zelensky’s efforts to preserve his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, may have done irreversible damage to the continent’s security architecture.

The heated exchange came toward the end of a 50-minute press conference in the Oval Office, but it was clear early on that Trump and Zelensky had arrived at the meeting with opposing views on how the Russia-Ukraine war should end—and the United States’ role in bringing such an end about. While Trump reiterated his belief that a deal in itself would be sufficient to ward off future Russian attacks, Zelensky highlighted Moscow’s repeated violations of previous ceasefires to make the case for robust security guarantees in any future agreement. “The reason it went sideways is because the two sides had different ideas of what the meeting was about,” Bob Hamilton, the head of Eurasia research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told TMD in a phone interview from Ukraine.

From there, Zelensky alternately held his tongue and attempted to interject as Trump repeated oft-debunked falsehoods, including the claim that Europe had contributed “much less” to the Ukrainian war effort, and placed implicit blame on Kyiv for the war’s start. “I’m here as an arbitrator, as a mediator to a certain extent, between two parties that have been very hostile, to put it mildly,” Trump said. He continued to draw a moral equivalence between the two countries when asked by a reporter whether he was between Russia and Ukraine or on Ukraine’s side: “I’m in the middle. I want to solve this thing. I’m for both.”

At one point, a Trump-friendly reporter berated Zelensky—who was sporting a black tactical sweater with the Ukrainian coat of arms—for his choice of attire. “Why don’t you wear a suit?” Brian Glenn, a journalist for the right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice, asked the Ukrainian leader. “You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just want to see if—do you own a suit?” Zelensky typically wears military uniforms to high-level meetings in a show of solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers.

In another odd moment, a journalist from the far-right One America News Network asked Trump what gave him the “moral courage” to find a pathway to peace by engaging Russia when “previous leaders lacked the conviction” to do so. “I love this guy,” the president responded.

But Trump began to bristle as the questions turned more serious. After a CNN reporter asked him how a minerals deal would apply to Ukrainian territory currently under Russian occupation, the president told her to “focus on survival” in a dig at the channel’s ratings. When told by a Polish reporter that his country worries about Washington’s alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump went on the offense to explain his diplomatic overtures to Moscow: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin,” he said, gesturing at Zelensky. “It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that tremendous hatred.”

It was at this point that Vance went from being a spectator to an active participant in the press conference. “We tried the pathway of Joe Biden, of thumping our chest and pretending that the president of the United States’ words mattered more than the president of the United States’ actions,” he said in response to the reporter’s query. “What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy; that’s what President Trump is doing.”

Zelensky chimed in, reminding the vice president that Russia had broken multiple ceasefires, failed to honor prisoner exchanges, and engaged in combat along the contact line between Ukrainian and Russian forces ever since its invasion of Crimea in 2014—a string of failed attempts at diplomatic outreach spanning three subsequent presidential administrations. “What kind of diplomacy you are [sic] speaking about, J.D.?” the Ukrainian leader asked. “What do you mean?”

Then, the conversation went off the rails.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance shot back. “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.” He went on to accuse the Zelensky of “forcing conscripts to the front lines,” offering “propaganda tours” to Western politicians who visit the embattled country, and campaigning on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, referencing the Ukrainian leader’s visit to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania in October. “Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?” he asked. (“Thank you so much, Mr. President,” were some of the first words out of Zelensky’s mouth at the conference.)

Trump also got in some shots at his Ukrainian counterpart. “Right now, you don’t have the cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III,” he said. “If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks.”

By the time a Polish reporter asked Vance “what if” Russia breaks the ceasefire again, Trump had already dispensed with any diplomatic pretenses. “What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?” he retorted, before highlighting his unique rapport with Putin in the aftermath of the “phony witch hunt” investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me.”

Trump concluded the press conference with a prediction—“This is going to be great television”—and an ultimatum: “You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll [Ukraine and Russia] will fight it out.”

Zelensky departed the White House early, with a planned lunch canceled and no minerals deal in sight, while Trump took to Truth Social to write that the Ukrainian president is “not ready for Peace” because “he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.” The White House is reportedly considering halting all weapons shipments to Ukraine in light of the developments.

Much of the following press coverage has focused on whether the stunning exchange, which took a wrecking ball to a longtime U.S. partnership in a matter of minutes, was premeditated or spontaneous. That question is impossible for TMD to adjudicate, but some analysts believe language gaps played at least some role in the communication breakdown. “There was a language barrier,” Hamilton of the Foreign Policy Research Institute said, arguing that Zelensky—who speaks English as his third language—was simply unable to maintain the proper verbal tone or keep pace with Vance and Trump’s attacks.

Asked by Fox News’ Bret Baier in an interview Friday evening whether his relationship with Trump was salvageable after the meeting, Zelensky said “of course.” “It’s relations more than two presidents,” he continued. “It’s the historical relations, strong relations between our people. … I just want to be honest, and I just want our partners to understand the situation correctly, and I want to understand everything correctly. That’s about us not to lose our friendship.”

And on Sunday, Zelensky told the BBC Ukraine is still “ready to sign” the minerals deal and that he would return to the White House if invited.

But it’s unclear if that possibility is still on the table. “We’ll be ready to re-engage when they’re ready to make peace, which is clearly what the president’s goal is here,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told ABC News on Sunday. “He’s trying to get Russia to the table to bring about—to see if there’s a way to bring about an end to this conflict.”

Friday’s meeting marked the dramatic culmination of long-simmering tensions between the Trump team and Zelensky. In response, European countries sprung into damage control mode over the weekend.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted representatives from Europe and Canada for an emergency conference in London on Sunday, declaring that Britain, France, and Ukraine would work together on a peace plan to present to Washington. “We have agreed that the UK, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting,” Starmer said at a press conference announcing the formation of a “coalition of the willing” to enforce a ceasefire. But “to succeed, this effort must have strong U.S. backing,” Starmer added.

Others argued that it’s time to pursue a security architecture independent of the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for “hundreds of billions” of common European defense investment, labeling the White House confrontation “Europe’s strategic wake-up moment.”

But Europe’s military-industrial base is also years away from being able to support a fully independent defense policy, Liana Fix, a fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, told TMD. “It’s too fast for Europeans to say, ‘From now on, we take on our own security,’” she said. “Just the mere facts of the physics of military power require that Ukraine and Europe still try to work with the Trump administration,” she added, pointing out that European armed forces, while capable, are often highly specialized and rely on the U.S. for critical capabilities, such as air transport.

Within Ukraine, meanwhile, politicians and civilians have rallied around their leader. The spat “instilled a sense of unity, determination, and purpose that had been under a little strain,” Hamilton said.

And while some of Trump’s analysis of the country’s difficult predicament was correct, his terminal prognosis—“You’re not winning this”—has hardened Ukrainian resolve and brought renewed attention to Russia’s recent battlefield losses. Moscow’s incremental territorial gains come at the expense of increasingly large numbers of casualties per offensive push, while the country’s economy struggles to overcome persistently high inflation and soaring interest rates.

“Nobody seriously believes that Russia is destined to win this war and that Ukraine is destined to lose,” Hamilton said. “Russia can’t fight indefinitely.”

