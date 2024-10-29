Dispatch Live: National Security Experts Say Harris and Trump Both Fail to Inspire Confidence

Mary Trimble will host tonight’s Dispatch Live featuring our national security symposium experts. As global instability rises with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, adversaries like Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea are drawing closer. This turbulent landscape will pose immense challenges for whoever wins November’s election. But is either candidate—Kamala Harris or Donald Trump—equipped to handle the task? Join our panel experts on foreign policy and national security as they discuss why neither candidate currently inspires much confidence in navigating these critical issues.

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube tonight.

Who: Mary Trimble, Kevin Carroll, Danielle Pletka, Dalibor Rohac, and Kori Schake

When: Tuesday, October 29, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Add event to calendar:

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

