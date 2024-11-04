Viral Images of Early Vote Counts From Texas Are Fabricated

A graphic that shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the Texas vote counts is spreading on social media. The image, originally posted on November 3, features CNN branding and indicates that Harris is winning the state with 51.8 percent of the vote.

“Hey Texas, looks like they are stealing your election,” says one post of the image with more than 2.2 million views on X.

The image is fake and was not broadcast by CNN. “This image is completely fabricated and manipulated and it never aired on any CNN platform,” a representative for the network told The Dispatch Fact Check in an email.

A similar image with slightly different numbers appeared on platforms including Threads over the weekend.

That version doesn’t include CNN branding, but on close inspection still appears to be significantly altered. Zooming in on the text at the bottom reveals noticeable irregularities with the type. Further, while many Texas residents cast ballots during the early voting period, vote counts for the state are not yet available. Texas counties with more than 100,000 residents began counting early and absentee ballots on November 1 when the state’s early voting period ended, but the state will not begin reporting official vote counts until polls close across the state at 7 p.m. on November 5. Counties with fewer than 100,000 residents must wait until the morning of Election Day to begin their counts.