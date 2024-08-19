Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Today

Happy Monday! Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly spending $42 million to build a giant cuckoo clock into the side of a Texas mountain that will tick once a year, chime once a century, and whose cuckoo will emerge once a millennium.

Chicago DNC, Take Three

Mark Twain once observed (possibly apocryphally) that, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” Democrats are surely hoping for no repetition and as little rhyming as possible as they head into their party’s national convention in Chicago, which kicks off pronto—uh oh.

The festivities will mark the second time the Second City has hosted the Democratic National Convention since 1968, and the similarities to that event are already eerie: Vice President Kamala Harris is taking over as candidate after President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection, in much the same way that then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey became the Democratic nominee after then-President Lyndon B. Johnson declined to run again. The Democratic Party is also facing an internal conflict over a foreign war and antiwar activists are threatening to disrupt the convention—just like they did 56 years ago.

But the similarities likely end there: Harris has far more support within the party than Humphrey did, and the lineup of speakers points toward a convention that will look more like a coronation than a floor fight. Harris, however, remains a mostly empty vessel for various Democratic factions’ hopes as she very slowly rolls out her policies. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, is seeking …

Ukraine’s destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines may not have been the act of strategic sabotage it initially appeared to be, Bojan Pancevski reported for the Wall Street Journal. “It was the kind of outlandish scheme that might bubble up in a bar around closing time,” he wrote. “In May of 2022, a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen had gathered to toast their country’s remarkable success in halting the Russian invasion. Buoyed by alcohol and patriotic fervor, somebody suggested a radical next step: destroying Nord Stream. … One of the most audacious acts of sabotage in modern history, the operation worsened an energy crisis in Europe—an assault on critical infrastructure that could be considered an act of war under international law. … Now, for the first time, the outlines of the real story can be told. … Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan, according to one officer who participated and three people familiar with it. But later, when the CIA learned of it and asked the Ukrainian president to pull the plug, he ordered a halt, those people said. Zelensky’s commander in chief, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, who was leading the effort, nonetheless forged ahead.”

More than a dozen people in New Brunswick, Canada, have been afflicted with a strange neurological disease—and no one knows why. “The symptoms belonged to a broad spectrum of neurological disorders, but there was always something starkly atypical about the patients’ presentation,” Greg Donahue reported for the New York Times Magazine. “Their decline was too swift, or not swift enough; they lacked key indicators of a particular disease; or they failed to respond to known therapies, a hallmark of how neurologists diagnose conditions. Even more alarming, many of the patients were unusually young. … At the heart of the matter is the question of whether something in the environment may be responsible, at least in part, for the onset of the patients’ illness. It’s a question that underscores not only the tangled relationship between public health and patients’ rights, but also the inherently confounding nature of neurological conditions. In the absence of answers, what began as a puzzling medical mystery has been transformed into a situation rife with suspicion: accusations of nefarious plots to silence doctors, scientists’ leaking internal documents and a growing community of patients and advocates intent on proving the government’s hand in a coverup.”

While delegates are in Chicago for next week’s Democratic National Convention, they will engage in the typical pageantry and traditions: They’ll vote for their nominee, pose for photos with elected officials, and show off their state with cool buttons or themed hats.

They will also have the option of getting a free vasectomy or a medication abortion just blocks away.

A mobile health center run by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which serves much of Missouri and part of southern Illinois, plans to park itself near the convention and offer those services early next week to anybody who makes an appointment, delegate or not. (There is so much interest in the vasectomy appointments, I’m told, there is already a waiting list.)

Former President Donald Trump, speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday:

I am much better looking. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala. They said, ‘No, her biggest advantage is that she’s a beautiful woman.’ I’m going, huh? I never thought of that. I’m better looking than she is.”

Sometimes, artists treat every new album as an opportunity to reinvent themselves—to enter a new era, as it were. Others, however, are content to be exactly as they’ve always been. Such is the case with blues musician Ray LaMontagne, who put out a new album last week that is exactly the languid, melodic, guitar-driven record we’ve come to expect.

