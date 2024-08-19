Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Today

Happy Monday! Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly spending $42 million to build a giant cuckoo clock into the side of a Texas mountain that will tick once a year, chime once a century, and whose cuckoo will emerge once a millennium.
Apparently sometimes the basics don’t cut it.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- With Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk region of Russia set to enter its third week, Ukrainian military forces over the weekend destroyed two bridges in Kursk that could make the transportation of Russian troops and equipment more difficult. Both of the demolished bridges—which crossed Russia’s Seym River—were destroyed by “precision air strikes,” according to Ukrainian air force commanders. Ukrainian officials claimed its forces had advanced across 390 square miles into Russian territory in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday was an effort to create a “buffer zone” in Russia. The Washington Post reported Saturday that Ukraine’s offensive derailed planned indirect talks set to take place in Doha, Qatar, this month in an effort to get both sides to agree to cease striking energy infrastructure.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Sunday to advance Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release negotiations following discussions last week in Qatar with officials from four different countries—including the U.S. and Israel—but which were not attended by Hamas officials, who were briefed by mediators instead. U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari officials said Friday they’d presented Israel and Hamas with a proposal that “bridges remaining gaps,” but Hamas on Sunday released a statement rejecting the draft agreement’s terms. Speaking from Tel Aviv on Monday morning, Blinken described talks in Cairo this week as “probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity” to secure a deal.
- Israeli officials announced on Saturday the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had killed two senior Hamas terrorists in an air strike in the West Bank city of Jenin, both of whom were believed by Israeli authorities to have helped plan a terrorist attack in the region last week that left one Israeli civilian dead.
- Meanwhile, masked Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian civilian late on Thursday night in an attack on Jit—a Palestinian village in the northern region of the West Bank. Israeli officials quickly condemned the attack. “I take seriously the riots that took place this evening in the village of Jit, which included injury to life and property by Israelis who entered the village,” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Friday. “Those who fight terrorism are the IDF and the security forces, and no one else.”
- The Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling on Friday upholding two separate federal appeals court decisions that temporarily block the Biden administration from implementing Education Department rules expanding the meaning of Title IX to make discrimination against transgender students a violation of Title IX as part of gender identity discrimination. The Education Department’s new rules—issued in April—quickly faced legal challenges from ten Republican-led states in two separate lawsuits, and Friday’s ruling will temporarily block the rules from taking effect until the cases are decided.
- Ben Sasse, a former Republican senator from Nebraska and University of Florida (UF) president, on Friday pushed back against allegations that his office spent university funds inappropriately during his tenure, following a report from the school’s campus paper that highlighted expenses paid under Sasse’s leadership. “Many have asked whether it’s true if UF over the last couple years had inappropriate spending. No, it’s not true,” Sasse tweeted, while acknowledging there was “substantial funding” for a number of new initiatives he was “happy” to defend. “Our alumni, donors, and hardworking taxpayers should be confident that such stewardship and oversight have been and are being exercised. They are.” One day before Sasse’s statement, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office had told the Miami Herald that it was investigating the allegations with university officials and the state’s board of governors. Sasse unexpectedly stepped down from his role as UF president last month after about a year and a half on the job, citing his wife’s health and family obligations.
Mark Twain once observed (possibly apocryphally) that, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” Democrats are surely hoping for no repetition and as little rhyming as possible as they head into their party’s national convention in Chicago, which kicks off pronto—uh oh.
The festivities will mark the second time the Second City has hosted the Democratic National Convention since 1968, and the similarities to that event are already eerie: Vice President Kamala Harris is taking over as candidate after President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection, in much the same way that then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey became the Democratic nominee after then-President Lyndon B. Johnson declined to run again. The Democratic Party is also facing an internal conflict over a foreign war and antiwar activists are threatening to disrupt the convention—just like they did 56 years ago.
But the similarities likely end there: Harris has far more support within the party than Humphrey did, and the lineup of speakers points toward a convention that will look more like a coronation than a floor fight. Harris, however, remains a mostly empty vessel for various Democratic factions’ hopes as she very slowly rolls out her policies. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, is seeking …
Worth Your Time
- Ukraine’s destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines may not have been the act of strategic sabotage it initially appeared to be, Bojan Pancevski reported for the Wall Street Journal. “It was the kind of outlandish scheme that might bubble up in a bar around closing time,” he wrote. “In May of 2022, a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen had gathered to toast their country’s remarkable success in halting the Russian invasion. Buoyed by alcohol and patriotic fervor, somebody suggested a radical next step: destroying Nord Stream. … One of the most audacious acts of sabotage in modern history, the operation worsened an energy crisis in Europe—an assault on critical infrastructure that could be considered an act of war under international law. … Now, for the first time, the outlines of the real story can be told. … Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan, according to one officer who participated and three people familiar with it. But later, when the CIA learned of it and asked the Ukrainian president to pull the plug, he ordered a halt, those people said. Zelensky’s commander in chief, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, who was leading the effort, nonetheless forged ahead.”
- More than a dozen people in New Brunswick, Canada, have been afflicted with a strange neurological disease—and no one knows why. “The symptoms belonged to a broad spectrum of neurological disorders, but there was always something starkly atypical about the patients’ presentation,” Greg Donahue reported for the New York Times Magazine. “Their decline was too swift, or not swift enough; they lacked key indicators of a particular disease; or they failed to respond to known therapies, a hallmark of how neurologists diagnose conditions. Even more alarming, many of the patients were unusually young. … At the heart of the matter is the question of whether something in the environment may be responsible, at least in part, for the onset of the patients’ illness. It’s a question that underscores not only the tangled relationship between public health and patients’ rights, but also the inherently confounding nature of neurological conditions. In the absence of answers, what began as a puzzling medical mystery has been transformed into a situation rife with suspicion: accusations of nefarious plots to silence doctors, scientists’ leaking internal documents and a growing community of patients and advocates intent on proving the government’s hand in a coverup.”
Presented Without Comment
New York Times: Free Vasectomies and an Inflatable IUD, Abortion Rights Advocates Hit the D.N.C.
While delegates are in Chicago for next week’s Democratic National Convention, they will engage in the typical pageantry and traditions: They’ll vote for their nominee, pose for photos with elected officials, and show off their state with cool buttons or themed hats.
They will also have the option of getting a free vasectomy or a medication abortion just blocks away.
A mobile health center run by Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which serves much of Missouri and part of southern Illinois, plans to park itself near the convention and offer those services early next week to anybody who makes an appointment, delegate or not. (There is so much interest in the vasectomy appointments, I’m told, there is already a waiting list.)
Also Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump, speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday:
I am much better looking. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala. They said, ‘No, her biggest advantage is that she’s a beautiful woman.’ I’m going, huh? I never thought of that. I’m better looking than she is.”
Also Also Presented Without Comment
ART News: Mark Zuckerberg Unveils 7-Foot Statue of Wife Priscilla Chan by Daniel Arsham
In the Zeitgeist
Sometimes, artists treat every new album as an opportunity to reinvent themselves—to enter a new era, as it were. Others, however, are content to be exactly as they’ve always been. Such is the case with blues musician Ray LaMontagne, who put out a new album last week that is exactly the languid, melodic, guitar-driven record we’ve come to expect.
