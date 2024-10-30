Don’t Try to Read the Polling Tea Leaves

Happy Wednesday! Apple is reportedly making a movie out of the classic Oregon Trail video game—though we’re not sure how since, as far as we know, everyone in the game dies of dysentery.

Stop Worrying and Love the Poll

“Go kayaking.” That was the advice one experienced pollster gave when one of your Morning Dispatchers asked how voters should approach election polls as the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump enters its final stage.

With less than a week to go until the election, voters, pollsters, reporters, and hacks are all looking at the same polls trying to read the tea leaves and predict Tuesday’s outcome. But with vanishingly small margins and a legacy of “misses” that left Americans surprised on Election Day, understanding how polls work—and how pollsters have adjusted over the years—could be what it takes to stop worrying and love the poll. Or, of course, you could just go kayaking.

Current surveys show a race that is essentially a coin flip. Trump surged in the national polling during the weeks leading up to and immediately following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, and Harris enjoyed a lead for a few months following her replacing Biden on the ticket. But the polls have tightened considerably in recent weeks. In 538’s national polling average, Harris leads by a mere 1.4 points over Trump, at 48.1 percent to 46.7 percent—well within the margin of error.

Polling averages in the seven battleground states that will decide the election tell an even closer story: Trump leads by …

China is at the center of an anti-Western bloc whether it—or the U.S.—likes it or not, Oriana Sklar Mastro wrote in Foreign Affairs. “There is a reason for this ambiguity,” she argued. “China wants to supplant the United States as the world’s dominant power, and although partnering with Iran, North Korea, and Russia helps Beijing in that effort, the trio can also undermine its aims. The three states weaken Washington by attracting its resources and distracting it from Beijing. But they have also greatly antagonized powerful neighbors—such as Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia—that China doesn’t want to alienate. As a result, Chinese officials must walk a fine line. Their relationship with the axis must be close enough that they can wield it, but not so close that they are blamed for its misbehavior. Unfortunately, the United States is letting China have the best of both worlds.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, responding to Joe Biden’s “garbage” comments:

I had not heard that until now, Kaitlan, so I’m kind of giving you my fresh reaction to it. I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans, even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support.

The Hill: Trump Says He is ‘Opposite of a Nazi’

