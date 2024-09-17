New Details Emerge About the Would-Be Trump Assassin

Happy Tuesday! Asked by his head coach why he didn’t throw a pass on a key third down on Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis explained that the team’s center, Josh Myers, had vomited on the ball immediately prior to snapping it. He must have had some Spanish wine on the sidelines.

‘I Would Have Loved to Have Sank That Last Putt’

During the summer of 1975, then-President Gerald Ford survived two separate attempts on his life—one by a devotee of serial killer Charles Manson and another by a single mother of four. The one-off attacks happened within just 17 days of each other. Nearly five decades later, history is rhyming.

A would-be gunman seemed poised to make another attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life on Sunday—the second in as many months after the attack on a Butler County, Pennsylvania, rally in July—before it was foiled by the Secret Service. New details are emerging about the suspect in the abortive attack, though his motives remain unclear—as do the precise needs of the Secret Service as they attempt to protect the candidates and their families in what the agency calls a “heightened and dynamic threat environment.”

Early Sunday afternoon, Trump was in the middle of a round of golf at his course at Trump International Golf Club. At around 1:31 p.m. ET, however, a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the president saw what appeared to be the tip of a rifle pointing out of a chain link fence in the tree line near the sixth green and opened fire. A man—who was reportedly within 500 yards of the president with a Soviet-era semi-automatic rifle—fled the scene on Interstate 95 in a Nissan SUV and was spotted by a witness who provided a physical description and a picture of the car’s license plate. “I would have loved to have sank that last putt,” Trump said on Monday night of not being able to finish his round of golf.

Law enforcement pursued and successfully apprehended the suspect—identified as Ryan Wesley Routh—who …

With the Federal Reserve meeting this week, what should guide the central bankers’ looming decision on whether to cut rates? “The Fed should be setting monetary policy in a forward-looking manner, based on its best understanding of current conditions and forecasts of future conditions,” Stan Veuger and Mikkel Davies wrote in Foreign Policy. “It has deviated significantly from this practice in recent years, perhaps most explicitly when it started relying heavily on what economists call ‘forward guidance,’” they wrote. “Forward guidance may sound forward-looking, but it’s actually the opposite. When I tell you today what I will do tomorrow, tomorrow I will have based my action on what I knew yesterday, instead of actually reacting to the moment. … Current Fed attitudes—the preference for waiting until the last moment to start a new loosening or hiking cycle, the fear of going back and forth—exacerbate such short-run interest rate dynamics. The Fed needs to let go of those attitudes and focus on what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

Has the Sudanese civil war—a bloody and devastating armed conflict that began 16 months ago—become a “forgotten war”? “Sub-Saharan Africa has had more than its share of political upheaval and violence, and perhaps that is a reason why yet another war does not attract attention in the West,” Lawrence Freedman wrote for his Substack, Comment is Freed. “The problem is the lack of agreement on how to stop it. … Sudan has a history of coups and internal violence. It has not known a lot of peace since it gained independence from the UK in 1956. … But without a peace of some sort then it is impossible to address the structural problems that have created the conditions for such regular surges of violence. These historic and entrenched cycles of violence can lead to fatalism. Sudan risks being left in the diplomatic ‘just too difficult’ basket, not worth the expenditure of resources and effort required to bring together parties who find that war works for them as well as peace.”

It’s been less than two weeks since the new NFL season kicked off, yet a spectacular play from the Minnesota Vikings has already broken last season’s record for longest completed pass. It was good news for TMD’s Peter Gattuso, whose fantasy football team benefited from Justin Jefferson’s 97-yard reception—but the referee here is also offering a fairly impressive display of athleticism:

