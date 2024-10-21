Secret Service Faces Pressure After Two Assassination Attempts on Trump

Happy Monday! Our social media feeds have recently been overwhelmed with bizarre, artificial intelligence-generated images of former President Donald Trump performing feats of strength or heroism.
And though the pictures from his trip to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania—where he manned the fryers and the drive-thru window over the weekend—look AI-generated, we can assure you: They’re real.
- A Moldovan referendum held Sunday on whether to join the European Union was too close to call as of Monday morning local time. With nearly all of the ballots counted, 50.09 percent of voters voted in favor of an amendment that would enshrine the eastern European country’s path to joining the EU in its constitution. The measure has been championed by the country’s president, Maia Sandu, who favors Western integration as a bulwark against Russian influence. Sandu was also on the ballot yesterday and won the first round of voting in the presidential election, which will now head to a runoff. In the lead-up to and aftermath of Sunday’s vote, Sandu warned of “clear evidence” of foreign and criminal interference, including vote buying and “fraud of unprecedented scale.” The months that preceded the referendum featured a slew of Russian-backed cyberattacks and misinformation and influence operations targeting the election.
- The Ukrainian military said Sunday it had struck one of Russia’s largest military explosives factories on Saturday night, as well as a military airfield. The Sverdlov plant—in the western city of Dzerzhinsk, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border with Russia—was targeted by long-range Ukrainian drones, and Ukrainian officials said Sunday they were still assessing the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, Russian missile attacks injured more than a dozen people in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, on Sunday. The strikes came after the two countries executed a prisoner swap on Friday, with both sides releasing 95 prisoners in a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.
- Two top-secret U.S. intelligence documents that contained information about Israel’s plans to strike Iran in retaliation for its October 1 missile attack reportedly appeared on Friday on the messaging platform Telegram. The documents—generated by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency—contained intelligence on the aircraft and weapons the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are expected to use against Iran, but they did not include any anticipated targets. Markings on the documents indicated they were available to the “Five Eyes”—an intelligence-sharing alliance between the U.S., the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. American officials are investigating the source of the leak, which first surfaced on a pro-Iran channel.
- German law enforcement officials arrested a suspected terrorist on Saturday who was allegedly planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin. Prosecutors said the detained individual was a Libyan citizen who had ties to the Islamic State and allegedly messaged with a member of the terrorist group about plans to attack the embassy. Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, thanked law enforcement in a statement on Saturday, adding, “This is yet another example of Israeli embassies being on the front line of the diplomatic battlefield.”
- The IDF carried out a wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah across Lebanon over the weekend, including in the capital Beirut. Israeli officials said their strikes on Sunday targeted the financial arm of the terrorist group responsible for paying the salaries of Hezbollah fighters. On Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on the Israeli military to “scale back” its strikes on Beirut, arguing the civilian toll of Israel’s attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon was “far too high”—though he also faulted Hezbollah for embedding within the civilian population. The terrorist group fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel over the weekend, including an explosive drone that targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Saturday. Neither Netanyahu nor his wife were home, and there were no reported injuries from the attack.
- The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claimed Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza killed dozens of people on Saturday night and Sunday, leading to condemnations from United Nations officials. The health ministry said at least 87 people were killed and more than 40 injured, though the body does not distinguish between civilians and terrorist combatants in its casualty counts. Israeli officials said they were assessing reported casualties but described the initial reported numbers as exaggerated.
- Cuba suffered a nationwide blackout after a major power plan failed on Friday, leaving nearly all of the island’s 10 million residents without power. Much of Havana remained without power on Sunday as authorities struggled to get the grid fully back online. While Cuba’s electrical grid has long had issues, the outages were some of the worst the country has seen in years.
- Seven people died—and six more were critically injured—after a ferry dock partially collapsed Saturday on Georgia’s Sapelo Island. Hundreds of people gathered on the small island over the weekend for a fall celebration of the local Gullah-Geechee community of slave descendants. Local authorities said that at least 20 people went into the water when a gangway collapsed.
- The 2024 World Series matchup is set. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the best-of-seven series for the 12th time in the teams’ respective history—and first since 1981—after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday night. The series will kick off on Friday night in Los Angeles.
- The New York Liberty secured their first WNBA championship on Sunday night, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime. Liberty forward Jonquel Jones was named MVP of the series.
‘Bureaucratic, Complacent, and Static’
As the bipartisan, four-person panel appointed in the aftermath of the July 13 attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life was in the process of investigating Secret Service failures that led to that near-miss at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there was another attempted assassination.
Just over two months after the first assassination attempt against the former president—when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots from a nearby roof at the rally in Pennsylvania—Ryan Wesley Routh spent hours lying in wait with a gun at the perimeter of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course one Sunday in mid-September before he was spotted by a Secret Service agent who fired at him from the course.
Did it matter to the panel? “The Independent Review Panel is of the view that the facts of the second attempt are such that they do not affect the findings and recommendations presented within this report,” the authors wrote in the report released late last week—“other than to the extent that they may reinforce them.”
The 51-page report released Thursday paints a damning picture of the failures before and during the Butler shooting: issues that “reveal deep flaws in the Secret Service, including some that appear to be systemic or cultural.” The panel recommended that the agency …
- In its new special report on the American economy, The Economist was bullish. “One thing has been consistent since the early 1990s: America has grown faster than other big rich countries, and it has rebounded more strongly from bumps along the way,” the report reads. Compared to the rest of the developed world, the American economy is in surprisingly good shape, and is now actually accelerating away from its peers: “In 1990 America accounted for about two-fifths of the overall GDP of the G7 group of advanced countries; today it is up to about half. On a per-person basis, American economic output is now about 40% higher than in western Europe and Canada, and 60% higher than in Japan—roughly twice as large as the gaps between them in 1990. Average wages in America’s poorest state, Mississippi, are higher than the averages in Britain, Canada and Germany.”
- Writing for the New York Times, Mattie Kahn profiled one of the hottest print magazines in the country: Costco Connection. “The media business might be in free fall, but in Issaquah, Wash., the merriest band of magazine makers in America drives to Costco headquarters and sets about producing a monthly print periodical that is delivered to more households across the United States than Better Homes & Gardens, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic combined,” Kahn wrote. “And it’s growing. … Its reach is so vast that Costco Connection is now the nation’s third largest magazine by print circulation, behind AARP: The Magazine and The AARP Bulletin. You, perhaps, had no idea. But Oprah did. Ms. Winfrey has no shortage of press opportunities, but she has made time for Costco Connection. So have Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, recognizing there are few more enviable placements for a person with something to sell than the cover of a publication linked to a store where nearly one-third of U.S. consumers shop.”
Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Daily Prize for Signing His Petition
CBS News: Trump Makes Vulgar Comments About Arnold Palmer At Pennsylvania Rally
“This is a guy that was all man,” the former president said. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’”
To laughter, Trump added, “I had to say it.”
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday night, but not before Texas fans got a pass interference call reversed by raining down trash from the bleachers into the end zone.
“They’re not going to win the Taco Bell [Student Section of the Year] contest at this rate,” one ABC broadcaster observed.
