What Just Happened in South Korea?

The Nuclear Option

When South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the White House on a state visit in the spring of 2023, he broke into song during dinner, offering his rendition of Don McLean’s famous 1971 song, “American Pie.”

That song was apparently not the only thing from the 1970s for which he was feeling some nostalgia.

On Tuesday, Yoon declared martial law in South Korea in a surprise decision that recalled the last time that happened: 1979, in South Korea’s military dictatorship days. Tuesday’s measure was short-lived—the National Assembly swiftly rejected it—but it still threw the country into chaos. South Korean lawmakers are now looking to impeach Yoon, whose approval rating dropped below 20 percent in recent weeks, with lots of questions remaining about what the episode means for the future of South Korean democracy and its international alliances in the shadow of a belligerent North Korea and China.

Late on Tuesday evening in South Korea, Yoon took to the TV to make his stunning declaration. And he didn’t mince words, even in the first line of his speech: “Honorable citizens, as President, I appeal to you with a feeling of spitting blood,” the English translation of his televised address reads.

He went on to accuse members of the National Assembly of obstructing …

You’ve heard of petrostates—countries where most economic growth is driven by sales of oil—but how about weight-loss states? In his Substack, Apricitas Economics, economist Joey Napolitano explores how almost all of Denmark’s economic growth is now driven by sales of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, both made by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. “Rising drug exports are currently driving the majority of Denmark’s GDP growth—since late 2021, Danish GDP has increased by 3.6%, but economic growth would have been 0% without the contribution of rapid increases in pharmaceutical manufacturing output,” he wrote. “The pharmaceutical boom has been so strong that it has almost singlehandedly made Denmark one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.”

Left-wing writer Freddie DeBoer took to the pages of the conservative City Journal to write about one of the most overlooked factors driving America’s homelessness crisis: the deep commitment to personal autonomy on the part of homeless activists. The result, he argues, is human misery, not freedom. “If you found a friend sleeping in filth under a bridge, and you knew him to be under the influence of a powerful drug, would you just walk away and leave him there, under the logic that he was simply expressing his freedom? You wouldn’t,” he argued. “You would intuitively recognize that the influence of the drug makes genuine freedom impossible. And yet every day, we walk by people who have been crushed by schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or other mental illnesses and live in squalid, dangerous conditions on the streets. Those claiming to be their advocates forbid doing what’s necessary to ensure effective treatment of those conditions.”

Mediaite: Kash Patel Threatens to Sue Ex-Pence Aide For Saying On MSNBC He’s Unfit to Lead the FBI

Associated Press: Police Recover a Stolen Van With 2,500 Pies After a Chef’s Appeal, but They Are Too Damaged To Eat

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known (Editor’s Note: was known) for his stellar play on the field, but he’s always had some … strange … opinions off of it. If you ever wanted to learn how ayahuasca can be an integral part of a top athlete’s training regimen, Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Enigma, is for you:

