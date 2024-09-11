Trump on the Back Foot at Philadelphia Debate

Happy Wednesday! The Dispatch staff fantasy football league is well underway after the first week of regular season NFL play: Everyone, pour one out for our friend Ryan Brown, who, after the first game, dropped from first in the power rankings to 14th. Early days yet, Ryan!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘A Bunch of Lies, Grievances, and Name-Calling’

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the presidential debate on Tuesday by chasing former President Donald Trump across the stage.

As Trump moved immediately to take his place behind his podium in the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Harris crossed first to the middle and then to the far side of the stage—bobbing slightly to try to anticipate where he was headed—to shake his hand. They had, after all, never met. “Nice to see you, have fun,” Trump told her.

And she seemed to. The vice president began the night as she planned …

Worth Your Time

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In a gripping piece of history for Politico Magazine, journalist Garrett M. Graff in 2016 interviewed two dozen crew, staff, military personnel, and passengers who were on and around Air Force One immediately after the attacks that morning. “[Chief of staff Andy Card] and I are there with the president,” said adviser Karl Rove. “The president gets this call from [Vice President Dick] Cheney—we didn’t know who it was at the time, we just knew the phone rang. He said ‘yes,’ then there was a pause as he listened. Then another ‘yes.’ You had an unreal sense of time that whole day. I don’t know whether it was 10 seconds or two minutes. Then he said, ‘You have my authorization.’ Then he listens for a while longer. He closes off the conversation. He turns to us and says that he’s just authorized the shoot-down of hijacked airliners.”

What does Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah think now of his last-minute push at the 2016 RNC convention to stop the first Trump presidential nomination? “When I showed him a photograph—the senator himself, on the convention floor back in 2016, screaming in opposition to a rules package that effectively ended the campaign to free delegates to vote against Trump—Lee grimaced,” Tim Alberta wrote in The Atlantic. “I asked him whether he’d changed over the past eight years. ‘All of us change as times change,’ he said, shrugging. As our conversation went on, however, the senator’s tone shifted. He began to insist that, in fact, he hadn’t changed; that what the world was seeing and hearing from him was no Trump-induced abnormality but rather the realest, rawest version of himself. ‘Those who know me,’ Lee said, ‘know that privately, this is who I am.’ … [The] more we dwelled on Lee’s actions during the 2016 campaign—suggesting that Trump was an aspiring autocrat, attempting to sabotage his nomination, calling for him to quit the race—the more contrite Lee sounded for having doubted Trump in the first place. ‘I was a jerk,’ the senator said. ‘I was a jerk to him.’”

The Daily Pennsylvanian: [University Of Pennsylvania] To Limit Statements On Local And World Events In Move Toward Institutional Neutrality

President Joe Biden, speaking to the press on Tuesday:

I’m going up to my granddaughter’s birthday in New York, then we’re going to watch the debate and tomorrow I’m doing 9/11.

Rolling Stone: Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, Signs Post ‘Childless Cat Lady’

In the Zeitgeist

Yellowstone producer Taylor Sheridan is back at it again with another modern frontier tale featuring Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, and Billy Bob Thornton—delivering a line only he could make sound convincing: “I quit drinkin’—I’ll stick with beer.”

