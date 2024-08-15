How’s Government Appropriation Season Going?

Happy Thursday! Today’s TMD starts with a friendly pro-tip for you, our dear freelisters. If you’re looking to access the best of what The Dispatch has to offer—including the paywalled section of this very newsletter—we encourage you to join The Dispatch today.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

The Funding Fight Cometh

In a 1790 letter to a friend, Benjamin Franklin noted, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

While we are (unfortunately) not polymath Founding Fathers with genius-level intellect, we have enough experience to justify taking the liberty to add another certainty, some nearly 235 years later, to Franklin’s list: congressional federal budget fights.

Yes, it’s almost that time of year again. When members of Congress return from their August recess—or “state work period,” as they prefer—they’ll have but three weeks to come to an agreement to avoid a federal government shutdown when the fiscal year resets at the stroke of midnight on September 30. By that time, at least in theory, Congress should have passed 12 individual appropriations bills to fund the government for fiscal year 2025. As it stands today, only five of the 12 bills have cleared the House and none have passed the Senate, making a semi-repeat of this current fiscal year’s funding cycle—delayed by almost half a year—a possibility. However …

Worth Your Time

Could Ukraine’s recent offensive into Russia’s Kursk region mark a turning point in the two-and-a-half-year war? Writing in Foreign Policy, Carl Bildt argues that the answer could be yes. “Wars are political as well as military, and it’s in the political arena where Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has fundamentally changed the course of the conflict,” he argued. “The Russian leader is clearly rattled. During a series of hastily convened meetings with his security council and other advisors, he’s been trying to play down Ukraine’s successes by calling them a ‘provocation,’ admonishing regional governors not to mention the size of Ukraine’s area of control, looking sternly at his military commanders, and trying to appear unmoved by the sudden turn of events. We know that Putin sometimes has a distorted view of reality. But he most certainly understands that if his forces don’t drive the Ukrainians back over the border soon, it will be a mortal blow to the narrative and political line he has carefully—and at great cost—been trying to build since last summer.”

A Chinese religious movement—the Falun Gong, which also controls the Epoch Times newspaper—seems to be slowly buying out an entire town in upstate New York, William Bredderman reported for New York Magazine. Why? “Epoch toggled through consecutive unsuccessful business models—free content with ads, paywalls, print delivery—and survived on donations from wealthy believers,” Bredderman wrote. “‘It has all the problems other companies face in digital,’ the former staffer said, suggesting that all the ancillary companies represent efforts to find additional revenue. Epoch simply might have arrived at the same conclusion as other 21st-century publications: The news business just isn’t business enough, and a media venture must become a lifestyle brand for its consumers. Seen this way, Middletown—where your shopping and coffee and education and entertainment and even, till recently, your oil change can send money back to Falun Gong and its media affiliates—begins to look like the Epoch empire in microcosm.”

When Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, took over, he invited [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi to attend the weekly leadership meeting. She declined. Instead, she is often seen sitting in the cloak room eating hot dogs with a longtime friend and confidante, Representative Anna G. Eshoo, Democrat of California.

In the Zeitgeist

Toeing the Company Line