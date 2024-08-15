How’s Government Appropriation Season Going?

If you’re looking for a Christmas getaway, have we got great news for you: North Korea will reportedly open its doors to tourists in December for the first time since the pandemic. No, that’s not Dasher or Dancer—it’s a trash balloon.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

The Funding Fight Cometh

In a 1790 letter to a friend, Benjamin Franklin noted, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

While we are (unfortunately) not polymath Founding Fathers with genius-level intellect, we have enough experience to justify taking the liberty to add another certainty, some nearly 235 years later, to Franklin’s list: congressional federal budget fights.

Yes, it’s almost that time of year again. When members of Congress return from their August recess—or “state work period,” as they prefer—they’ll have but three weeks to come to an agreement to avoid a federal government shutdown when the fiscal year resets at the stroke of midnight on September 30. By that time, at least in theory, Congress should have passed 12 individual appropriations bills to fund the government for fiscal year 2025. As it stands today, only five of the 12 bills have cleared the House and none have passed the Senate, making a semi-repeat of this current fiscal year’s funding cycle—delayed by almost half a year—a possibility. However, uncharacteristic support from a usually rebellious congressional caucus may make the process easier.

If it feels like only a blink of an eye since we were warning of “looming government shutdowns,” that’s because it was. For this fiscal year, Congress passed not one … not two … not three … but four continuing resolutions (CRs)—stopgap funding bills—to extend spending past last fall. Lawmakers finally finalized the budget in a duo of “minibus” packages in late March, nearly six months after the initial deadline.

That scenario isn’t new—even if 2024 was a particularly dramatic example—nor all that surprising. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said in July that he does not expect funding the next fiscal year to be any different. “Aren’t we in this territory every year?” Murphy told the Washington Post. “My assumption is we’re doing a CR.”

Ahead of the budget fight, some D.C. playmakers have already drawn lines in the Capitol’s marble floors. Top Republicans have outlined their wish list in the series of 12 unapproved appropriation bills, highlights of which include an $8 billion increase in defense spending plus major cuts to the Education and Health and Human Services departments—cuts that have drawn the ire of their Democratic colleagues. That said, GOP Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma—chair of the House Appropriations Committee—stressed in June that these bills were only “negotiating positions.”

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the chamber’s Democratic majority has set the groundwork to take aim at a bipartisan spending cap deal negotiated last year. Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray of Washington took to the Senate floor in June, describing the one percent funding increase limit on the upcoming fiscal year’s non-defense spending—established in 2023’s Fiscal Responsibility Act—as “grossly inadequate.”

Against that backdrop, the House Freedom Caucus (HFC)—consisting of some of Congress’ most disruptive Republicans—announced on Monday its support for a CR extending existing federal funding beyond the end of September deadline.

For TMD readers who have kept up with Congress’ never-ending federal funding saga over the past year, we would not blame you for thinking that hell has just frozen over. Indeed, several members of the HFC led the effort to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position last October after McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown with a CR, rather than pass legislation backed by the group. Members of the caucus also voted against the three following CRs.

The HFC’s most recent change of heart is seemingly driven by an unwillingness to rock the boat with a government shutdown a little more than a month before the election. But that has not stopped the caucus from making demands that congressional leadership, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, is unlikely to agree to, potentially complicating its passage.

As part of their CR proposal, HFC members have demanded the inclusion of policy chair Rep. Chip Roy of Texas’ Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act—a House bill requiring Americans to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Republicans are hoping to put Democrats on the record on one of this election season’s most important issues: illegal immigration. However, the measure—which has already passed the House—will likely not be tacked on to a CR because of steep Democratic opposition which, in a House chamber where Republicans narrowly hold a 220-212 majority, could sink the stopgap altogether.

In addition, the HFC said the CR should extend funding “into early 2025 to avoid a lame duck omnibus bill”—a super bill that contains all or many of the 12 spending bills, passed at once—“that preserves Democrat spending and policies well into the next administration.” The group is likely banking on flipping the Senate and the White House in November—though odds of that have gotten somewhat slimmer—for a GOP trifecta that could give Republicans unrivaled budgetary power after the new Congress is sworn in. Still, it’s not foolproof: The last time Republicans had a trifecta, from 2017 to 2019, disputes between then-President Donald Trump and Congress caused the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Nor is a Republican sweep the only possible outcome this fall. Democrats could also gain complete control over the executive and legislative branches in January—or the handful of other permutations of divided government.

That uncertainty—plus reportedly a desire to let the next administration and Congress start with a clean slate—is why top Republicans have indicated they would rather work with today’s divided Congress, consisting of a GOP-led House and a Democratic-controlled Senate, to compromise on a budget. Cole, the Appropriations Committee chair, said in June that Congress should finalize spending for the next fiscal year in the lame-duck period following the November elections and the swearing-in of the next Congress in early January.

While it may seem like House Republicans are poised to be thrust into yet another internecine standoff, Matt Glassman, a senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Government Affairs Institute, told TMD that he believes the HFC’s demands are nothing but “kicking and screaming.” “I think we’ll get a pretty basic, clean CR that extends [federal funding] until either November or December,” he said, describing a CR that only extends current funding, with no add-ons. “I don’t see the Freedom Caucus realistically putting up a real fight over anything.”

Since the Freedom Caucus has tried to block CRs before, why aren’t they expected to this funding cycle? In short, the election. House members do not want to risk the optics of their party being blamed for a government shutdown in an election year, a factor that has doomed previous GOP efforts to retake the White House. Glassman also told TMD that congressmen and women across the board simply “want to go home and campaign” rather than stay back in Washington and negotiate.

Instead, the real drama most likely lies after Congress passes a CR, setting up a post-election budget battle. House Republican leadership will have to negotiate with congressional Democrats, Biden, and potential intra-party rebels to reach a consensus against the backdrop of a presidential transition period.

What will next year’s federal budget look like? Glassman says we will have to be patient. “I don’t think any of the politics in September will be about the final state of the [funding] bills,” he told TMD. “We’ll have to wait until after the election for that.”

Worth Your Time

Could Ukraine’s recent offensive into Russia’s Kursk region mark a turning point in the two-and-a-half-year war? Writing in Foreign Policy, Carl Bildt argues that the answer could be yes. “Wars are political as well as military, and it’s in the political arena where Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has fundamentally changed the course of the conflict,” he argued. “The Russian leader is clearly rattled. During a series of hastily convened meetings with his security council and other advisors, he’s been trying to play down Ukraine’s successes by calling them a ‘provocation,’ admonishing regional governors not to mention the size of Ukraine’s area of control, looking sternly at his military commanders, and trying to appear unmoved by the sudden turn of events. We know that Putin sometimes has a distorted view of reality. But he most certainly understands that if his forces don’t drive the Ukrainians back over the border soon, it will be a mortal blow to the narrative and political line he has carefully—and at great cost—been trying to build since last summer.”

A Chinese religious movement—the Falun Gong, which also controls the Epoch Times newspaper—seems to be slowly buying out an entire town in upstate New York, William Bredderman reported for New York Magazine. Why? “Epoch toggled through consecutive unsuccessful business models—free content with ads, paywalls, print delivery—and survived on donations from wealthy believers,” Bredderman wrote. “‘It has all the problems other companies face in digital,’ the former staffer said, suggesting that all the ancillary companies represent efforts to find additional revenue. Epoch simply might have arrived at the same conclusion as other 21st-century publications: The news business just isn’t business enough, and a media venture must become a lifestyle brand for its consumers. Seen this way, Middletown—where your shopping and coffee and education and entertainment and even, till recently, your oil change can send money back to Falun Gong and its media affiliates—begins to look like the Epoch empire in microcosm.”

Daily Mail: One in Five Voters and a Third of Republicans Believe the FBI Was Behind the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Washington Post: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tried to Meet With Kamala Harris to Discuss Cabinet Job

New York Times: When Will They Speak Again? Once Close, Biden and Pelosi Are at Odds.

When Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, took over, he invited [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi to attend the weekly leadership meeting. She declined. Instead, she is often seen sitting in the cloak room eating hot dogs with a longtime friend and confidante, Representative Anna G. Eshoo, Democrat of California.

In the Zeitgeist

Toeing the Company Line

