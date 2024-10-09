Trump and Allies Stoke Fears About Noncitizens Voting

Happy Wednesday! And happy birthday to TMD! Five years ago today, Declan and our old pal Andrew Egger published the first edition of this newsletter. It didn’t have Quick Hits yet, but what it did have was, well, a whole lot of heart.

To those of you who have been with us since Day 1—thanks. To those of you just joining us, we’re glad you’re here. We know we speak for current and former Morning Dispatchers when we say it’s been a pleasure to share the last five years with you. Here’s to many more years of ribbing Steve about his sports teams!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Noncitizens Voting? Facts vs. Fiction.

During September’s debate, former President Donald Trump claimed that Democrats were in favor of illegal immigration as part of a concerted plan to gain more voters. “Our elections are bad,” he said. “And a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote. They can’t even speak English. They don’t even know what country they’re in, practically. And these people are trying to get them to vote. And that’s why they’re allowing them to come into our country.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats dismissed the claim as partisan fearmongering. But many Republican elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels are acting as if the prospect of illegal immigrants voting will be a major issue in the upcoming election—a claim that seems likely to resurface if Trump loses in November.

Voting as a noncitizen at the federal level is already illegal, but it can be allowed at the state and local level—but even that is quite rare, limited to a scattering of municipalities around the country.

At the federal level, Republican efforts to pass laws safeguarding against noncitizen voting have been largely stymied. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, introduced the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act in May of this year. The bill would …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,691-word item on concerns over noncitizen voting is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

Six weeks after Ukrainian troops invaded Russia, they’re still there. “There was no sign of Ukrainian withdrawal, or preparation for a withdrawal, as we traveled,” Oz Katerji wrote for Foreign Policy. “Kyiv hopes that its military gambit in the region will help it turn the tide in the war, which has been marked more by drone-haunted trench warfare than blitzkriegs. … ​​In the Kursk Oblast, however, a Ukrainian theory of victory has emerged, if only still in its conceptual infancy. Like the many successful prisoner-of-war swaps carried out between Kyiv and Moscow since the start of the war, the Ukrainians imagine being able to trade Russian land in Kursk, and potentially farther afield, for their occupied territories, at least in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, if not also Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk. The offensive has, at the very least, significantly strengthened their hand in any future negotiations.”

Journalists should keep asking Republicans who won the 2020 election, Ramesh Ponnuru argued for the Washington Post. “The people Trump has gulled into thinking he won in 2020 are wrong about a lot of things, but give them credit for this much,” he wrote. “If Biden really had taken the electoral votes of several states where Trump won more legal votes, they would be right to be obsessed about it. What doesn’t make sense is the line that Republican politicians so often want to take: Maybe the election was stolen and maybe it wasn’t, but let’s talk about more pressing issues. … Modern parties usually abandon presidential candidates who lose. Trump’s barrage of falsehoods about the election saved him from that fate and helped him cruise to the Republican nomination. … At least through the end of this campaign, [Republicans] seem to have concluded, they are stuck with the lie. A fantasy about 2020 has the potential to cause them to lose another election in 2024.”

Elon Musk speaking to Tucker Carlson:

Musk: I made a joke, which I realized—I deleted—which is like: nobody’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. What do you achieve? They’d just find another puppet. Carlson: It’s deep and true.

In the Zeitgeist

The editors of this newsletter are not too proud to admit when they’ve been bested, and indeed, Declan beat Mary in this week’s fantasy football matchup. But Mary would also just like to point out that Declan won because the Bears’ QB Caleb Williams allowed wide receiver D.J. Moore to put up some serious numbers, which was only possible because of Bill Murray, an offensive lineman who came off the bench to deliver a standout performance.

And where did Mr. Murray play college ball? None other than Mary’s alma mater, the College of William & Mary. So you’re welcome, Declan.

Toeing the Company Line