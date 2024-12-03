Why Did Biden Pardon Hunter?

Happy Tuesday! Oxford University Press’ word of the year is “brain rot.”
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Romania’s top constitutional court on Monday ruled that the first round results of the country’s presidential election—which had far-right outsider Călin Georgescu in the lead and advancing to the second round with center-right Elena Lasconi—could go ahead. The ruling followed a recount prompted by accusations that Georgescu had benefited from favoritism on TikTok. The second round of voting will proceed on December 8. Meanwhile, the Romanian center-left party on Sunday came first in parliamentary elections but fell well short of a majority as three far-right parties surged—which will likely make it difficult for the Social Democrats to form a government.
- President Joe Biden on Monday arrived in Angola—after a refueling stop on the island nation of Cape Verde—on the first and only trip to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency. He’s the first sitting president to visit the southern African country. On Tuesday, Biden is set to visit a slavery museum in the country before traveling to the south to highlight a railroad project partly funded by the United States to provide a route to facilitate the export of critical minerals to the West, instead of to China.
- Lawyers for Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, moved late on Sunday to have his gun and tax cases dismissed. Special counsel David Weiss, who brought the cases in Delaware and California, pushed back in court filings on the efforts to dismiss the cases, asking they instead be closed, meaning they’d remain on the record. Prosecutors also defended their investigations against accusations of political motivations. “In total, eleven different [federal] judges appointed by six different presidents, including his father, considered and rejected the defendant’s claims, including his claims for selective and vindictive prosecution,” prosecutors wrote in a Monday filing.
- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday warned that if all the Hamas-held hostages in Gaza were not released before his inauguration, “there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced earlier on Monday that Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American soldier who was thought to have been taken hostage on October 7, was actually killed that day and his body taken to Gaza.
- The Defense Department on Tuesday announced a $725 million aid package to Ukraine through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer weapons from U.S. military stockpiles. The package included munitions for surface-to-air missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and counter-drone systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition.
- Hezbollah on Monday fired on Mount Dov in the Golan Heights—the group’s first cross-border attack on Israel since the ceasefire went into effect on Wednesday. In response Israeli jets struck targets in Lebanon, including, the IDF said, the launchers used to fire mortars at Mount Dov. The truce agreed to last week requires Hezbollah and the IDF to withdraw from southern Lebanon over a 60-day period, and prevents either party from conducting offensive military operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Hezbollah’s attack constituted a grave violation of the truce. Meanwhile, Lebanese officials claimed Israeli strikes over the weekend breached the terms of the ceasefire, though the IDF said they followed efforts by Hezbollah to access military sites.
- The House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Monday released its final report following its investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, determining that the pandemic was the result of a leak from a lab conducting gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. The report added that the government contributed to “misinformation” when it dismissed the lab leak theory. “Unfortunately, kneejerk reactions by the federal government did little to fix the problem and instead may have sowed deeper distrust of government institutions while trampling on the First Amendment of the Constitution,” the report states. The report also panned former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 response, saying he “participated in medical malpractice and publicly covered up the total number of nursing home fatalities in New York.”
Pardon Me, Dad
Your Morning Dispatchers have done several tours of duty in the trenches of the years-long Hunter Biden saga: From the early details of the federal criminal investigation, to last summer’s charges and accompanying plea deal to resolve them … to that plea deal’s land-speed record implosion in open court, and Biden’s much-publicized gun charges trial, his subsequent conviction on those charges, and his last-minute guilty plea in a separate tax charges case.
That’s not to mention the whistleblower allegations of political interference favoring Biden in the Justice Department’s probe; the House Republican investigation into Hunter’s foreign business dealings featuring the president’s son and one of his close associates who testified in closed-door sessions on Capitol Hill; or the Justice Department indicting a key source underpinning the “Biden Crime Family” narrative and House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, alleging the source fabricated his statements to federal law enforcement and apparently met with Russian officials.
So when the president issued a sweeping pardon for his son late on Sunday night, we might have hoped the Hunter Biden story was finally over. But we know better by now.
The pardon fully clears Hunter Biden of …
