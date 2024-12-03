Why Did Biden Pardon Hunter?

Happy Tuesday! Oxford University Press’ word of the year is “brain rot.”

Checks out.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Pardon Me, Dad

Your Morning Dispatchers have done several tours of duty in the trenches of the years-long Hunter Biden saga: From the early details of the federal criminal investigation, to last summer’s charges and accompanying plea deal to resolve them … to that plea deal’s land-speed record implosion in open court, and Biden’s much-publicized gun charges trial, his subsequent conviction on those charges, and his last-minute guilty plea in a separate tax charges case.

So when the president issued a sweeping pardon for his son late on Sunday night, we might have hoped the Hunter Biden story was finally over. But we know better by now.

The pardon fully clears Hunter Biden of …

Worth Your Time

BBC reporter Lyse Doucet made a rare visit to West Darfur in Sudan, an area devastated by a civil war nearing its two-year mark. “No-one lives in the ghostly outskirts of el-Geneina any more,” Doucet wrote. “But its empty buildings still stand to tell their shocking stories, loudly and clearly. Charred homes and shops are peppered with bullet holes. Doors are wrecked. Metal shutters are smashed. Rusting Sudanese army tanks dot the streets. In this rare trip for international journalists into Darfur, we could still smell the fires which blazed here last year. … It was RSF fighters, along with allied Arab militias, who ran amok in el-Geneina last year, mainly targeting residents from the non-Arab Masalit community in what human rights groups, including UN experts, have described as ethnic cleansing and possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. Human Rights Watch concluded it was a possible genocide.”

Something happened to journalists when Donald Trump was elected, Yascha Mounk wrote for Persuasion. “The new self-conception adopted by a large share of American journalists was at once less demanding and more self-aggrandizing than the one it replaced. It was less demanding because it provided them with the perfect excuse for indulging in their own biases: giving favor to your own side was recast from being a failure of professional ethics to being a brave act of resistance. Simultaneously, it was more self-aggrandizing because it seemingly transformed journalists from humdrum stenographers of the first draft of history to key actors in a grand historical battle for the preservation of democracy. … The aspiration of many journalists to save democracy has not just proven counterproductive because it drove a big part of their readership away from mainstream outlets. It has also deprived Democrats of key facts they would have needed to make good strategic decisions—which, ironically, has helped to strengthen the very political forces that the journalists who were self-consciously striving to preserve democracy were trying to contain.”

Reuters: Putin Drops Plan for ‘Friendship Games’ to Rival Olympics

In the Zeitgeist

Now that Thanksgiving Day has passed and we can listen to Christmas music without judgment from seasonal purists, we thought we’d share this reimagined Christmas standard (and that is not Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”). Enjoy the Punch Brothers’ version of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”

Toeing the Company Line