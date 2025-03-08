Skip to content
Our Best Stuff From the Week of Trump’s Address to Congress

The president delivers a partisan speech to a divided chamber—and nation.

President Donald Trump delivers his address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 4, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)
Hello and happy Saturday. The Ohio bureau marked an anniversary of sorts this winter, and it has me reflecting. Back in 2005, the publication I was working for changed owners. The new bosses didn’t need an office in the Seattle area, and  gave those of us who worked there the option to work from home. I asked if they cared where “home” was. They didn’t. So, 20 years ago, we sold our house, loaded our 1-year-old son and our Labrador retriever into the family truckster and set off for Cincinnati, where my brother had settled after college and my parents had recently moved.

I knew we’d miss the mountains and the lakes, as well as Seattle’s vibrant culture. (And, I’ll be honest, the craft beer scene.) But we were planning to have a couple more kids, and we wanted to be around family. There was something else I was looking forward to: the promise of getting through a social gathering without a political discussion breaking out. We didn’t mind that Seattle was extremely liberal, we just wished we could go to a single cookout without hearing that George Bush was a fascist or that Republicans were trying to destroy the planet. I’d grown up in Ohio, and in my memory, most of the debates that broke out at family dinners and evenings with friends were over whether the Buckeyes could beat Michigan that year or who was picking up the check at dinner—wherein everyone fought to pay. (Maybe I’m exaggerating, but only a little.)

We’ve been very happy here. We were able to build a nicer home than we could have ever afforded on the West Coast and we filled it with a couple more kids, my mom became our amazing nanny-slash-chauffer-slash-chef, and we eventually got used to rooting for the Bengals. And for a few years at least, I was able to leave politics behind when I closed my office door for the day. No one asked us to sign a petition at our kids’ soccer games, and we built friendships without having any clue how our new friends voted.

That’s all changed of course. We’ve been over that a bunch of times. Our permanent podcast guest David French wrote a whole book about it. Polarization is bad. Social media and cable news and nakedly partisan websites thrive on it. I don’t need to rehash that. As much as a big part of our mission at The Dispatch is to counter all of that, and as proud as we are of the work that we’ve done, the last five years have shown us what a daunting task we face.

President Donald Trump’s address to Congress this week laid all of that bare. On my first day of work in the OG Ohio bureau (temporarily located in my parents’ basement), President George W. Bush gave his second inaugural address. A few weeks later, he delivered his State of the Union speech. I had to go back and look it up—such speeches lend themselves more to laundry lists of promises than memorable oratory—but a few things stand out. “We must be good stewards of this economy and renew the great institutions on which millions of our fellow citizens rely,” he said. Bush called for a sensible and fair immigration policy, and he spoke honestly and in great detail about the mounting challenges facing Social Security. The country faced enormous challenges at that time, of course—wars in Afghanistan and Iraq—but looking back, that speech stands out for being so normal, even hopeful.

On Tuesday, Trump bragged about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, celebrated ending government programs that don’t even exist, and blamed former President Joe Biden for increasing the price of eggs. The Democratic lawmakers in the chamber protested by holding up auction-style paddles with slogans like “Musk steals” and “Save Medicaid,” and some turned their backs on him. Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green was removed for disrupting the speech and later censured in the House. We’ve seen worse moments in the hallowed halls of Congress, of course, but Tuesday night’s proceedings just felt bleak. 

Our son who slept contentedly while we drove through an ice storm in Minnesota en route to Ohio all those years ago is now 21, a college junior with a military career in front of him and hopes of becoming an epidemiologist. The two sons we welcomed after we moved here are 18 and 15—young men, not children. For most of their lives, Donald Trump has been the dominant political figure in America, both in and out of power. Divisiveness and anger define our discourse. It’s all their generation knows. 

That makes it even harder to picture a future where we put our current turmoil behind us and return to a more normal politics. But it also makes it feel more important that we try. Thanks for reading and have a good weekend.

Illustration by The Dispatch. ((Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Zelensky Never Had a Chance

A White House offended by clothing is a White House looking to be offended. (Volodymyr Zelensky, who has consistently worn military garb at meetings with world leaders and even while addressing the United Nations over the past three years, says he dresses the way he does in solidarity with the soldiers fighting on behalf of his country.) Shortly after J.D. Vance laughed along at the dressing down of Zelensky, the vice president indignantly accused the Ukrainian leader of ingratitude. “Have you said thank you once in this entire meeting?” In fact, Zelensky hadn’t said thank you once—he’d said it three times.
A Unified Field Theory of Trump

Donald Trump’s policies and ideas may be incoherent out in the sunlight, but in the unlit cavern of his own cranium they all fit together. The stalactites of economics and the stalagmites of culture or foreign policy fit together like one seamless, toothy grin. The unified field theory of Trumpism is that Trump is right—about everything—and he has the final say on what counts as right, patriotic, moral, etc. Therefore, people who disagree are not merely wrong, they are enemies of Trump and by extension America.
People holding Danish flags wait to welcome King Frederik of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government building on October 22, 2024 in Kiel, Germany. (Photo by Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)

Foreigners Have Feelings Too

Asking Canadians to forfeit their national identity for the ability to purchase slightly less expensive U.S. goods seems almost lab-designed to offend their sense of patriotism. Is their pride in their country so cheap and easily shed that it might be sold for a 25 percent discount on American-made stuff. If Trump’s goal really is to persuade Canadians to join the United States, the insults and hardball tariff tactics are about as counterproductive as a strategy can be. Never in my lifetime has there been more hostility to the United States north of the border than there is right now.
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Fact-Checking Trump’s Joint Session of Congress Address

President Donald Trump delivered one of his first major speeches of his second administration Tuesday night, addressing a joint session of Congress. The president spoke for 100 minutes, touting his early action on immigration, renaming the Gulf of Mexico, increasing energy production, and other moves. He also made false or misleading claims on several topics. … “$8 million for making mice transgender,” Trump said. He emphasized, “this is real.” It’s not real. Taxpayer dollars have not been used to “make mice transgender,” though funds have been used to study the effects of hormone therapy on mice in an effort to understand long-term implications for humans. Further, some of the research involving the hormone-injected mice was not focused on questions of gender identity.

